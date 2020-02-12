Osseo senior Nicholas Kjome and junior Nicholas Trzynka advanced to the Nordic boys’ skiing state meet with strong showings at the Section 5 Meet Feb. 5 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Kjome finished third overall in 25:8.4 seconds, and Trzynka took eighth in 25:49.5. They will compete at the state meet Feb. 13 at Giant Ridge in Biwabik.
Osseo boys finished fourth as a team with a 297. Junior Vaughn Ruska was 20th in 27:20.2, and freshman Colin Vaughn finished the team scoring with a 76th-place finish in 32:11.
The girls’ team finished 10th with 224 points. Top placers were: 35. Madeleine Kjome 33:24.7, 43. Juliana Davis 34:33.7, 50. Camille Corneia 35:34.8, 56. Frankie Lumb 36:30.2, 66. Ana Laborde 37:17.3.
The strong section showing was the satisfying culmination of a season of growth for the Osseo Nordic ski program. According to Osseo coach Brett Frayseth, the team roster increased 50% from last year bringing the total number of skiers to 60, which includes students from Osseo Senior High, Osseo Middle School, North View Middle School and Maple Grove Middle School.
Fraysth said the Orioles, many of whom are first-year skiers, have benefited from the early snow this year for it allowed them to practice on snow from the beginning of the season and to start competing in December.
“We have seen the impact it has had on our team’s growth and retention,” Frayseth said. “We have had some very impressive results from our first-year skiers, with three first-year skiers being selected to represent us at the Section 5 meet. This bodes very well for the future of Osseo Nordic. Our veteran skiers also had some very impressive showings with Nicholas Kjome, Nicholas Trzynka and Vaughn Ruska making All-Conference with Madeleine Kjome and Jules Davis earning Honorable Mention at Conference.”
The progress culminated in the state qualifications by Nik Kjome and Trzynka in the section meet.
“As proud as we are of these results, we are equally proud of all our skiers this year,” Frayseth said. “With so much growth, there have been many logistical challenges, but our skiers have worked together and we could never have a program like this without so much parent support. As Co-Coach Burns has said, ‘We have many new skiers who have become integral to the fabric of the team.’”
