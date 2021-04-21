Orioles lose baseball's Border Battle to Crimson

Sixty-degree temperatures and bright sunshine couldn’t feel more appropriate for Osseo’s home opener against Maple Grove on Friday. The Orioles, coming off a 7-4 victory over Rogers on April 15, hadn’t played a home game at Memorial Field in nearly two years, which made this Border Battle tilt all the more special.
The Crimson on the other hand came into the match up dropping their first two games of the season to Wayzata and Park Center but felt confident they were trending in the right direction ahead of their battle with familiar foe Osseo.
Wasting little time, Maple Grove’s Sam Kliber drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field in the first inning. The Crimson added two more runs in the third inning, thanks to good baserunning from Devin Hornbacher and an RBI groundout by Hunter Gerber, and two more in the fifth, with run-scoring hits from Gerber and Aiden McMahon, to extend their lead to 5-0.
After holding the Orioles scoreless for four innings, Crimson junior Cole Newell ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth, when Osseo’s Matthew Holien cracked a two-run double and Tyler Rose hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-3.
But that was as close as the Orioles would get. Maple Grove added four runs in each of the final two frames, and Crimson senior Kole Krier shut the door on Osseo’s offense, giving the visitors a 13-3 win.
Gerber went two for three with three RBIs, Kliber drove in four, and Jacob Kilzer had three hits for Maple Grove. Newell started on the mound and threw four-and-one-third innings, giving up three runs while striking out five.
Holien went two for three with two RBIs for Osseo. Starting pitcher Matt Kitzman threw four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs and striking out two.
Maple Grove moved to 1-2 with the win, while Osseo dropped to 1-1.
