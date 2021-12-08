Orioles look to prove themselves in 2021-22

Each year, the preseason evokes a high level of optimism for seemingly every team, no matter the sport or the season. Everyone’s record is 0-0 and the potential for team success seems to be sky-high.
For Osseo’s boys basketball squad, their renewed optimism is justified. After losing to Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA semifinals last season, they return a handful of key contributors from the previous year that should play pivotal roles on this squad. That includes two all-conference performers from 2020-21 in senior guards Benard Omooria and Tyirece Waits.
“With those lead guards back, we’re in good shape,” head coach Tim Theisen said.
Also returning is 6-foot 9-inch senior forward Blessed Barhayiga, who Theisen said has improved “tremendously” over the offseason. “We’re hoping to get more inside offense from him this year,” Theisen said.
Senior forwards Owen Dukowitz, who is expected to be available to play in three weeks due to a fractured clavicle, and Lewis Cargeor will also get valuable minutes from the Orioles this year. “They do little things that you may not see in the boxscore,” Theisen said.
Junior forward Trey Smith, sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson, and sophomore guard Ty Swanson are expected to be part of the rotation and should bring a scoring punch to the lineup. Seniors Nate Vinson, Markus Ambrose, and Evan Johnson are part of the bench group that will provide minutes throughout the season.
Playing in the Northwest Suburban Conference, Theisen knows that while shooting is important, guard-play might be the most crucial facet for success, and he feels he has the players necessary to win.
“In our league, a tough physical conference, you need experienced guards,” Theisen said. “Those two have been in it the past two years. They know what it takes to compete and win.”
Two key omissions from this year’s roster, however, include senior forward and University of Minnesota commit Josh Ola-Joseph, who is playing at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, and senior guard Donald Ferguson, who transferred to St. Cloud Tech High School. Theisen believes that a motivating factor for the current Oriole squad is to prove that they can be a great team, even without Ola-Joseph on the roster. “I think this group wants to prove this team wasn’t just about Josh,” Theisen said.
Before Ola-Joseph and Ferguson left, Osseo was projected to be arguably a top-three team in the state. Now, even though expectations around the state might be dampened, it will be up to the current roster to prove that they are a top-level team.
“Our schedule is super difficult,” Theisen said, which includes matchups against top-ranked teams like Totino-Grace and Park Center. “These games will show how we compete with other teams. We have the pieces. But the question is, ‘can we gel together?’”
COMING UP
Osseo vs. Edina, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. at Lindbergh Center.
