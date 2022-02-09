When the final buzzer sounded of Osseo’s home game against top-ranked (Class 3A) Totino-Grace (12-4) Jan. 31, a sea of Orioles students, wearing all black, stormed the court, swallowing up any and all players or coaches in their path.
The student section had bottled up nervous energy for the final minute of action, as the Eagles, down by three, got five or six looks, some uncontested, from three-point range, but none of them seemed to drop from a Totino-Grace team that had the hot hand in the first half.
Due to an untimely cold stretch of Eagle shooting, Osseo knocked off the top team in Class 3A with a 67-64 win, a statement victory for the 10th-ranked Orioles.
Early on, it looked like Totino-Grace would be led by their hot hand from downtown, as they jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first six minutes. Junior guard Taison Chapman, who led the Eagles with 26 points, hit nearly every three-pointer in the first half, along with a smooth stroke from senior forward Demarion Watson, who ended with 21 points.
Along with sharpshooting ability, the starting lineup for Totino-Grace had a clear advantage, at least on paper, in size and speed over that of Osseo. “[Head coach Tim] Theisen told us before the game, they’re bigger, faster, stronger… we just had to come out and play with heart,” Osseo senior guard Benard Omooria said.
But the Orioles wouldn’t be deterred by their counterpart’s size and speed, and eventually tied the game at 24-24 with less than five minutes left in the first half. A 34-33 Totino-Grace lead at halftime set the stage for a back and forth second half.
The biggest point of emphasis the Orioles wanted to do in the final 18 minutes was to attack and be aggressive, which ended up drawing several fouls on the Eagles. Beginning with eight minutes left in the game, Osseo got in the bonus, which allowed them to shoot free throws on any foul the rest of the way.
“We didn’t shy away from their size,” Theisen said. “We wanted to continue to attack them and we were hoping they would get into foul trouble and sure enough they did. When you tell kids to play without fear, good things typically happen.”
“[Getting into the bonus] helped us because it meant they would have to keep pressure off the ball. It made our game a lot smoother and easier to get open,” Omooria said.
With the Eagles holding on to a 52-50 lead, the game flipped on its axis when the Orioles’ bench and student section erupted after a slam dunk from sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson and an ensuing four-point play from senior guard Tyirece Waits. Suddenly, Osseo had control of the game, and they never let it go.
Key free throws were made down the stretch that gave the home team enough of a lead to survive a late Totino-Grace push. But the Eagles ultimately couldn’t make the one three-pointer they needed late in the game, and lost their first conference game of the season.
Senior guard Benard Omooria and Waits each led the Orioles with 16 points, and senior center Blessed Barhayiga added 10 points.
“The kids played so aggressively,” Theisen said. “Credit [Totino-Grace]. They’re a good team and battled back. They are bigger, faster, stronger at every position. But our kids rose to the challenge today.”
Maple Grove
Osseo followed up their statement win against Totino-Grace with another victory over crosstown rivals Maple Grove (6-9) Feb. 2, beating the Crimson 55-43.
A packed gymnasium turned out at Maple Grove Senior High on the frigid evening, with both student sections dressed in all pink and ready to scream. The Orioles jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and while their offense couldn’t get rolling like it has this season, it was Osseo’s defense that made the biggest impact.
From a full-court press to swarming half-court man-to-man defense, the Crimson were put in a stranglehold all night. Osseo held Maple Grove to just 16 first-half points and kept the pressure on in the second half. Physically, the Orioles also had their way, getting several offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points in the second half.
By the final buzzer, Osseo outlasted Maple Grove in a low-scoring affair, led by Barhayiga’s 15 points. Waits added 14 points and Omooria scored 12.
Coming up
The Osseo boys host Rogers (6-11) Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and travel to face Armstrong (9-8) Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.