Coming off a come-from-behind win, Osseo girls basketball now faced a daunting challenge in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals against top-ranked Centennial. The Cougars (17-1) came in winners of seven in a row after falling to Elk River on Feb. 19. For the second straight year, these two teams will square up in the section quarterfinals, with Centennial beating the Orioles 81-50 in their previous postseason matchup.
Even though the Cougars held the number one seed in the section, the Orioles came out determined to fight. Trailing by only four points with four minutes left in the first half, Osseo wasn’t backing down from Centennial. The home Cougars did however rebound and held a 44-32 halftime lead. In the second half, the Cougars offense took over and extended their lead thanks to a balanced scoring attack, led by Jodi Anderson (18 points), Camille Cummings (18), and Jenna Guyer (17).
Centennial advanced to the section semifinals with an 82-54 win. Osseo sophomore Aalayah Wilson scored 22 points and senior guard Anna Corona added 12 in her final high school game.
“I thought we competed really well,” head coach Doug Erlien said. “Centennial is just so tough. They are a top team for a reason.”
For Corona and Markoya Hughes, the two seniors on the team, their impact on the program will be felt for years to come, because of the impact they made on the underclassmen.
“[Corona and Hughes] are the kind of kids who want in your program,” Erlien said. “They are the most selfless basketball players I’ve been around. They were the ultimate teammates.”
