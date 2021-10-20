In a battle between two 4-2 ball clubs, Osseo hosted White Bear Lake for the Orioles’ Senior Night on Oct. 15, looking to continue their momentum from an overtime victory at East Ridge the previous week.
The Orioles, however, were faced with an uphill climb this night, as the Bears jumped out to a 20-0 first-half lead. Osseo, however, never threw in the towel and had a drive late to tie the game, but fumble in their own red zone, which solidified a 41-27 Bears victory. “It was a weird game,” Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus said. “We didn’t feel like we were doing much wrong offensively.”
White Bear Lake holds to a similar philosophy that Osseo does: run the ball effectively, control the clock, and keep their defense fresh on the sidelines. The Bears did just that in the first half, beginning with a one-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter to make it 6-0.
Then midway through the second quarter, the Bears, off of a short field, punched in an 11-yard touchdown to make it 13-0, followed by a four-yard score with two minutes remaining to extend the lead to 20-0. Due to special teams errors, the Orioles gave the Bears short fields on a majority of first-half possessions, which forced Osseo to put out a tired defense and a rolling Bears offense.
A late 65-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 20-6, but there was still work to be done for the Orioles as the second half began. “We gave them a lot of opportunities and they are good enough to take advantage of it,” Stockhaus said. “It was gut-check time at half. We told the guys to either pack it up or go out there and fight.”
They chose the latter. But that attitude was put to the test in the first ten seconds, as the Bears took the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and a 27-6 lead. Even with a 21 point deficit, Osseo didn’t go away from their identity.
Their run-first approach began to once again gain traction, punctuated by a 19-yard touchdown from senior running back T.J. Clay with less than six minutes left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 27-12. “For us to do well as a team, our offense needs to be on the field for a majority of the time. Our defense played too much,” Stockhaus said.
But the Bears also subscribed to the run-first approach. Moving the ball on the ground at will, they marched their way down the field and capped off a scoring drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown and a 34-12 lead. Osseo answered with a six-yard score again from Clay, set up by a 61-yard reception from Fitzgerald to junior tight end Bryce Hawthorne.
Trading touchdowns with touchdowns wasn’t going to cut it if Osseo wanted to begin a comeback, so they needed something to spark the defense and get the Bears’ offense off the field. On the ensuing kickoff, White Bear Lake fumbled the return and Osseo recovered, setting up a chance to get within one score. Heading into the third quarter, the scoreboard read 34-20, but less than a minute into the fourth, the Orioles were within seven points thanks to Clay’s third rushing touchdown of the game, a 37-yard score.
After a long Bears drive midway through the quarter, the Orioles’ defense came up with a huge stop on fourth down at their 14-yard line, putting their offense back on the field for a potential game-tying drive. But a fumble inside their 20-yard line all but sealed their fate as the Bears capitalized for a touchdown and sealed a 41-27 victory.
“I was happy that we battled back, but we needed to play field position better than we did,” Stockhaus said. “We didn’t make them drive 80 yards down the field often and that put our defense in bad spots all night. They capitalized on our mistakes.”
With a short week heading into the regular-season finale at Blaine (3-4) on Thursday afternoon, Stockhaus is putting his attention to fine-tuning the details missed against White Bear Lake so the Orioles (4-3) can come out and put together a good performance so they have an argument for a home game to begin postseason play. “Blaine is a big game,” Stockhaus said.
