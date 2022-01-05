With some teams taking the final week of 2021 off, the ninth-ranked Osseo boys basketball team was busy competing in the Capital City Classic Dec. 29 and 30, held on the campus of Concordia University in St. Paul.

The Orioles, though, faced some stiff competition in the state capital, dropping contests to Wayzata (4-2) and Owatonna (3-1) by scores of 80-53 and 62-54, respectively.

As the defending state champions, the third-ranked Trojans looked every bit the part against Osseo, locking down the talented Orioles from start to finish. Wayzata’s guards hounded Osseo’s backcourt, chasing them on the perimeter and forcing turnovers, which led to easy fastbreak points.

When the Orioles escaped the pressure in the backcourt, the Trojans stifled the interior and limited their chances at the rim. All that led to a 32-20 halftime lead for Wayzata, which quickly turned more ugly in the second half. Normally a good shooting squad, Osseo hit a cold stretch in the final 18 minutes, while Wayzata seemed to not miss a shot from distance.

The lead soon ballooned to 21 points and then 29, before the final buzzer sounded and the Trojans walked away with an 80-53 win. Osseo finished their 2021 calendar year with a battle against Owatonna, but fell to the Huskies 62-54 to drop to 5-3 on the season.

COMING UP

The Osseo boys will face off against top-ranked Park Center (7-0) at home Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Osseo girls will travel to Park Center (4-6) Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

