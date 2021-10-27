With one game to go in the regular season, the Osseo football team looked to go into MEA Break with a 5-3 record and most likely a number three seed in the upcoming Class 6A state tournament.
However, the Blaine Bengals (3-4), also looking to go into the state tournament on a high note, stood in their way. On a bright, brisk Oct. 21 afternoon, the home Bengals, led by their defense, survived a late Osseo push and came away victorious by a score of 14-13.
Blaine opened the game with a 49-yard passing touchdown from quarterback A.J. Kaul to receiver Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins, who got behind the Orioles secondary and put the Bengals up 7-0. Then on the ensuing drive, Osseo responded with a run-heavy game plan that ended with an 18-yard touchdown run from senior Owen Dukowitz.
But right after the Orioles tied it up, Blaine’s Tyler Terry took the kickoff and ran it back 86 yards for a touchdown, grabbing the lead right back 14-7. In what looked to be a high-scoring game based on the first three possessions, the Orioles once again answered with a touchdown drive of their own, capped off with a one-yard run from junior Devin Williams to begin the second quarter.
However, Williams’s extra point was missed, resulting in a 14-13 lead. A miss that would prove important later in the game. “Who would have thought that would be the difference in the game?” Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus said.
Osseo’s defense then made their presence felt with a fourth-down stop that gave their offense the ball back. “I thought our defense played well after giving up a touchdown on the first drive,” Stockhaus said. “They bent but didn’t break, and in the second half they played lights out.”
With under two minutes left in the half, the Orioles had the ball in the Bengals’ red zone, with hopes of grabbing a lead heading into halftime. After using their timeouts earlier in the drive, the clock read 0:10 with the Orioles inside the five-yard line. Senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald ran to the right side and was tackled in bounds short of the goal line, which ran out the clock in the half with no points to show for the drive.
The theme of timely defensive stops proved to be the thesis of the final 24 minutes. After Fitzgerald threw an interception to start the second half, head coach Ryan Stockhaus told his defense, “C’mon defense! We need you!”
And they provided. Osseo stopped Blaine on fourth and goal, which gave the offense another opportunity to take the lead. However, Blaine’s defense held firm as well, forcing a punt and then a fourth-down stop on the ensuring Orioles offensive possession.
With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Blaine maintained the 14-13 lead and Osseo began what would be the final drive of the game at their own 24-yard line. Facing multiple third downs, Fitzgerald executed timely runs to set his Orioles up in position to keep the drive alive. Then with five seconds left, Osseo had fourth and five at the Blaine 15 yard line.
Earlier in the game, Williams got knocked in the head, resulting in him being ruled out for the rest of the game. Stockhaus said Williams did a 20-minute jog on Saturday with no concussion symptoms, and on Sunday he did a 30-minute workout, symptom-free.
“If all things check out, Devin should be good to go for Friday,” Stockhaus said.
That meant it was up to backup kicker Presley Kraemer to step onto the field to try and send the Orioles home winners. Stockhaus said he talked with Kraemer before she walked on the field and said she felt cool, calm, and collected.
“Our field goal unit was ready,” Stockhaus said. But her left-footed kick hooked slightly right and instead, the Bengals left joyous with a 14-13 win. “We had the confidence. She just pulled it a little bit. If we were to do it again, we would be 100 percent all-in on Presley to kick it.”
Osseo recorded nearly 380 yards of total offense against the Bengals, while Blaine put up nearly 150 yards, and yet, the Orioles found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. “I thought our young men prepared extremely well for the afternoon game,” Stockhaus said. “I thought we were the more physical team. But we made too many mistakes. We shot ourselves too many times in the foot.”
With hopes of securing a top-four seed and hosting a first-round Class 6A playoff game this week, the Orioles are instead slotted in as a number five seed and travel to face number four seeded Wayzata on Friday night. “[The Blaine game] decided the section seeding,” Stockhaus said. “We’ve played with everyone on the table, except Maple Grove the first week. We can play with anybody. I felt we deserved the four-seed. It’s frustrating in that aspect.”
Still, Stockhaus is proud of the way he feels this team has begun to shift the culture of the Osseo football program. “They’ve changed the culture at Osseo and they are a group of winners, I truly believe it,” he said. “To be a winner doesn’t mean you win at everything. It is how you prepare and battle. We are very happy with our boys.”
Since Stockhaus took over the program in 2016, Osseo has not played Wayzata, but the Orioles have done joint practices with head coach Lambert Brown and the Trojans. “Defensively they are fast and physical,” Stockhaus said. “I think they are one of the best defenses in the state. They’re a very dangerous time to play. We have a lot of respect for that team. We have got to be on point. When you go into a playoff game, giving yourself a chance to win is all you can ask for.”
