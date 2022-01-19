In a playoff-like intensity, the Osseo girls basketball team fought to the wire against conference foe Rogers (8-2) Jan. 11 but narrowly fell by two points 63-61.
The Royals held a slim one-point halftime lead, but neither team broke away from the other in the second half. Osseo junior guard Aalayah Wilson led the team with 30 points, and sophomore guards Jaelyn Choi and Jayla Bennett each added nine points in a balanced scoring effort.
But Rogers, who had three players score over 15 points, also put forth a balanced point production and escaped Osseo Senior High victorious to improve to 9-2 on the season.
The Orioles piggybacked their close game versus Rogers with another back-and-forth affair against Spring Lake Park (7-3) Jan. 13, but couldn’t close the deal as the Panthers won 56-50. Osseo jumped out with a surplus of energy and momentum, forcing several turnovers with a full-court press and they capitalized on scoring opportunities en route to a 20-6 first-half lead. Then the Panthers started to get in a rhythm and slowly chipped away at the early lead. By halftime, the Orioles lead was down to just one point, 27-26.
Then in the second half, it was all about lead changes. Both teams stayed at arm’s length of each other for the final 18 minutes, as the lead changed four times in the middle of the half.
As the game neared its conclusion, the Panthers held a slim 46-45 lead, and thanks to late-game free throw shooting and defensive execution, limiting Osseo’s scoring chances, Spring Lake Park outscored Osseo 10-5 in the final stretch and sealed a 56-50 victory. Wilson led all scorers with 18 points Bennett added 15.
Osseo fell to 3-7 with the loss.
Coming up
The Orioles will head to Champlin Park (6-6) Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
