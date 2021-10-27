In their last regular-season week of play, the Osseo volleyball squad began play with a road match against Andover (15-12) on Oct. 19, where the Huskies topped the Orioles three sets to one (25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22).
Senior Alana Bauer led the Orioles with 15 kills, and freshman Jordan Ondrey tallied a team-high 19 assists and 24 digs.
Then on Friday and Saturday, Osseo competed in the Moorhead Pumpkin Classic, going 1-3 in four matches played. First, on Friday, the Orioles fell to Wadena-Deer Creek in two hard-fought sets 25-22, 26-24. Sophomore Clara Holden registered six kills, Ondrey tallied 12 assists, and Bauer notched six digs. Later in the day, Osseo again fell in straight sets to Eastview 25-15, 25-19. Bauer, Holden, and senior Riley Sharapata each recorded a team-high three kills, Ondrey recorded 10 assists, and Bauer tallied six digs.
Then on Saturday, the Orioles lost to Spring Lake Park in two sets 25-8, 25-22. Bauer notched nine kills against the Panthers, Ondrey tallied nine assists, and sophomore Janelle Streich recorded a team-high eight digs. Finally, to conclude 2021 regular-season action, Osseo played Roseau, where the Orioles won two sets to one (25-19, 18-25, 15-10). Ondrey led the way with seven kills, 12 assists, and senior Alyssa Tovsen tallied a team-high 16 digs.
The Orioles ended the regular season with a record of 9-17 and the sixth seed in the Section 5AAAA tournament. Osseo began section play with a match at third-seeded and cross-town rival Maple Grove (20-10) on October 26.
MAPLE GROVE
To conclude the regular season, Maple Grove volleyball hosted Elk River (11-16) and topped the Elks in straight sets (28-26, 25-22, 25-16). Maple Grove sophomore Abigail Bulthuis and senior Cara Cyr led the team with nine kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman recorded 18 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen tallied 11 digs.
The Crimson ended the regular season with a record of 20-10 and the third seed in the Section 5AAAA tournament. Maple Grove began section play with a home match against sixth-seeded and cross-town rival Osseo (9-17) on Oct. 26.
