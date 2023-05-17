After a come-from-behind win after allowing five runs in the first inning against Monticello earlier in the week, the Osseo baseball team repeated that feat against Spring Lake Park on Thursday, May 11.

After falling behind 5-0 in the first against Monticello before going on to win 6-5, Osseo allowed Spring Lake Park to do the same thing before the Orioles eventually won 13-8.

