After a come-from-behind win after allowing five runs in the first inning against Monticello earlier in the week, the Osseo baseball team repeated that feat against Spring Lake Park on Thursday, May 11.
After falling behind 5-0 in the first against Monticello before going on to win 6-5, Osseo allowed Spring Lake Park to do the same thing before the Orioles eventually won 13-8.
The difference between those games is Monticello let Osseo back into it with bad defense, whereas the bats did all the damage against the Panthers.
Osseo Coach Joe Lavin was happy they were able to come back but wasn’t thrilled that they let themselves get down like that again so early in the game, “this is a team that shouldn’t have to be put in that position… we put ourselves in a pretty big hole and then started pecking away at it,” said Lavin.
He was happy with the relief appearance he got out of Cooper Skov.
“Shutting them down after the big first inning absolutely turned the tide,” said Lavin. The Orioles also answered with three runs in the bottom of the first that got them right back in it.
Not only did they allow five runs in the first inning again, but they also allowed them all before recording an out again as well. SLP led off the game with an infield single after the ball ricocheted off the pitcher’s heel toward third base. Then the Panthers went single, walk, RBI single, and capped it all off with an inside-the-park home run off the bat of Ashton Tucker for the last three runs of the inning. Spring Lake Park then hit back-to-back singles before Skov took over pitching duties for Eli Larson.
After the pitching change the Panthers hit into a ground ball double play before eventually ending the inning on a fly out after reloading the bases. They finished the inning with five runs off seven hits.
In response, Davis Wick led off the bottom of the first with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Spencer Pederson was hit by a pitch and then Tyler Rose loaded the bases with a single. After going up 3-0, Hayden Delcastillo struck out looking for the second out of the inning. Brenden Kranz picked him up with an RBI single to make it 5-2 and then Zach Anderson made it 5-3 with his own RBI single.
Spring Lake Park added another two runs in the top of the second off three more hits but Osseo continued to chip away in the bottom of the frame. Jorda Sivoravong doubled with one out and then Pederson followed that up with an RBI double to make it 7-4. Rose hit a ball that got past the first baseman and that allowed another run to come in and suddenly it was a two-run game again, 7-5.
Osseo then took the lead and never gave it back in the bottom of the third after SLP went one-two-three in the top. Ben Weber led off the inning with a walk and then Logan Partanen was safe after an error. Wick and Sivoravong got drilled with pitches during back-to-back at-bats, bringing a run in to close the gap to 7-6. Rose executed a suicide squeeze play to perfection that tied the game at 7. Delcastillo’s RBI single drove in two for the go-ahead runs.
The Orioles added to their lead during the bottom of the fifth. Sivoravong drew a walk and then stole second. Pederson doubled, and Rose made it 11-7 with an RBI single. Rose made his way to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Delcastillo’s RBI double. Anderson added an RBI groundout with one out for their 12th run of the game as they went on to win 13-8.
Lavin is hoping his team can adopt a more winning mindset, “I just talked to them about the difference between playing to win and playing not to lose. Last night we played to win and tonight we played not to lose,” said Lavin after the Spring Lake Park game. He wants his team to have a more aggressive attitude moving forward.
They lost their next game 4-3 to Bloomington Jefferson to drop back to 7-7. They played Maple Grove on Tuesday, hosted Chanhassen on Wednesday, and end the week with a home game against Bemidji on Friday. The regular season ends on Wednesday, May 24 with a home game against Richfield.
