Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus huddled his Osseo Orioles football team in a circle after their dominant 47-18 victory over Roseville on Oct. 1. In the drizzling rain, Stockhaus gave his usual post-game speech to the team, before hundreds of students dressed in orange would storm the field to celebrate the homecoming win with the players.
Stockhaus’ message to the team was simple: “Don’t be okay with being good. Let’s strive for greatness.” After losing to a top-10 team in Stillwater the week prior, the Orioles bounced back nicely against the Roseville Raiders (0-5), led by a controlling run game and playmaker senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald. “We got right back at it Monday morning, had a great week of practice, and a really focused week,” Fitzgerald said.
The preparation for a homecoming game can mean possible distractions for the team, but Stockhaus is proud of how his guys stayed focused all week. “For me, it was about how we can maintain focus all week and avoid the distractions of homecoming,” Stockhaus said. “I was very proud with the focus the boys brought.”
Homecoming always brings a celebratory mood to a school community, but after the pandemic distorted the celebration last year, Stockhaus was impressed with the school spirit shown throughout the week. “We had the best pep fest since I’ve been here,” he said. “It felt like a rejuvenation of school spirit.”
Before Friday’s game, the Orioles honored the four new members of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame, Krista VandeVenter, Christian Brown, Doug Anderson, and Richard “Dick” Blakstvedt, along with the 1970 state championship football team.
On the field, Osseo jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from senior running back T.J. Clay and junior running back Devin Williams, along with an 18-yard touchdown from Fitzgerald to do-it-all senior linebacker and running back Owen Dukowitz.
“We have a couple of guys we can rely on in the running back committee,” Stockhaus said. “They’ve done a great job getting better every week, especially with physicality and blocking. The guys celebrate each other’s success.”
Defensively, the Orioles took advantage of sloppy play from the Raiders, turning them over twice in the opening quarter, but maybe more impressively to Stockhaus, stopping them on downs after they reached first and goal.
“I was happy with our defense,” he said. “They showed me a bend-but-don’t-break mentality.”
Roseville did end up getting on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the second quarter, but the Orioles responded right back with another Fitzgerald-to-Dukowitz touchdown and then a two-yard Fitzgerald touchdown run that pushed the lead to 33-6 by halftime.
Since Roseville decided to stack the box all night, the senior signal-caller took more matters into his own hands, adding two more touchdowns in the second half: a 23-yard catch and run to Williams and a 14-yard run to extend the score to 47-6.
“We had everybody on the same page knowing their assignments,” Fitzgerald said. “The biggest thing for us was that we opened up the pass and spread them out a little bit and then came back to what worked for us.”
“I thought Cade did a good job trusting his protection and making reads,” Stockhaus said. “That helped him with confidence. His ability to throw and run are things we need to do to be successful against teams in [Class] 6A.” Roseville added two fourth-quarter touchdowns but the game was already decided and it finished in favor of the homecoming Orioles 47-18.
As the Orioles prepare for a road test against East Ridge (3-2) on Friday, Stockhaus knows his team has a chance to make a statement between now and the start of the playoffs. “We don’t just want to beat the teams we’re supposed to beat,” he said. “We have a good opportunity these next three weeks.”
