Orioles boys struggle on the pitch, girls go 1-1 on week
Buy Now

Oriole senior Abdullahi Ismail gains control of the ball against Champlin Park. Ismail scored both goals in the Orioles’ 6-2 loss versus the Rebels. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

Osseo boys soccer faced a tough challenge when they hosted Champlin Park (3-1) on Sept. 14. Within the first five minutes of the contest, the Rebels struck for a goal and added five more en route to a 6-2 victory over the Orioles. Senior Abdullahi Ismail provided both goals for Osseo.

Then on Sept. 18, the Orioles hosted Armstrong (1-3) and narrowly fell to the Falcons by a score of 2-1. Ismail once again provided the scoring for Osseo and senior goalie Tyler Bennett made five saves on seven shots on net.

The loss dropped the Orioles to a record of 1-3-3.

GIRLS

The Orioles girls soccer started the week’s action with a 3-0 loss to Champlin Park on Sept. 14 but rebounded with a 1-0 victory over Armstrong on Sept. 18 to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments