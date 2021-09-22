Orioles boys struggle on the pitch, girls go 1-1 on week

Osseo boys soccer faced a tough challenge when they hosted Champlin Park (3-1) on Sept. 14. Within the first five minutes of the contest, the Rebels struck for a goal and added five more en route to a 6-2 victory over the Orioles. Senior Abdullahi Ismail provided both goals for Osseo.
Then on Sept. 18, the Orioles hosted Armstrong (1-3) and narrowly fell to the Falcons by a score of 2-1. Ismail once again provided the scoring for Osseo and senior goalie Tyler Bennett made five saves on seven shots on net.
The loss dropped the Orioles to a record of 1-3-3.
GIRLS
The Orioles girls soccer started the week’s action with a 3-0 loss to Champlin Park on Sept. 14 but rebounded with a 1-0 victory over Armstrong on Sept. 18 to improve to 4-4 on the season.
