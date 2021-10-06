Orioles boys beat Andover, tie Totino on the pitch; girls go 1-2
Osseo senior Gabi Baltes surveys the Andover defense during the Orioles’ match versus the Huskies on Sept. 30 at John Hansen Stadium. Baltes notched a hat trick of goals two days later in Osseo’s 3-1 victory over Roseville. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

The Osseo boys took the pitch against Totino-Grace (3-7-0) on Sept. 28, where they ended in a 1-1 draw with the Eagles. Junior Jerome Jlopleh scored the only goal of the night for the Orioles and sophomore goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen made six saves on seven shots on net.

Osseo followed up the draw with a home match against Andover (4-7), beating the Huskies 2-1.

Seniors Abdullahi Ismail and Chee Lee provided the goals for the Orioles, while senior goalkeeper Tyler Bennett made six saves.

Girls

Osseo girls soccer began the week’s action trying to get out of a three-match losing streak and traveled to Totino-Grace (5-4-1) on Sept. 28. In a closely contested match, the Orioles once again found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling to the Eagles 1-0.

Then on Sept. 30, the Orioles hosted Andover (7-6), where the Huskies rode a four-goal second half to a 4-1 victory. Midway through the first half, senior Olivia Larson took a free kick in the Huskies zone and perfectly set up fellow senior Gabi Baltes for a smooth header into the back of the net to make it 1-0 Osseo.

But in the final 40 minutes, Andover took control, scoring four goals en route to a 4-1 victory, dropping Osseo to 4-9 on the season with a five-game losing streak. But the streak was broken on Saturday when the Orioles beat visiting 

