Osseo boys basketball continued to find its form with two road games this week. The Orioles traveled to Duluth East Jan. 5 before traveling to Spring Lake Park Jan. 6.
Duluth East
Osseo boys basketball continued to find its form with two road games this week. The Orioles traveled to Duluth East Jan. 5 before traveling to Spring Lake Park Jan. 6.
Duluth East
The Orioles came close to bringing a win home from their adventure on to the north shore, but eventually lost 61-68 to Duluth East on Thursday. The result is the Orioles’ first consecutive losses since Dec. 17.
The result also marked the end of a stretch of six non-conference games played by Osseo boys basketball, all following its one conference game on Dec. 13, a tight loss to Andover.
Spring Lake Park
Difficulties continued on Friday as Osseo lost to Spring Lake Park in its second road game of the week. The first half proved the toughest part of the night for the Orioles, who trailed 20-37 at half time.
Both teams scored 39 points in the second half, but Osseo’s first-half deficit remained and the Panthers earned a 76-59 win. Alvin Jones led Osseo’s scoring with 16 points, while De’Mari Larkins was next on the list of Osseo’s eight scorers, with 11 points.
Osseo boys basketball now find itself with three consecutive losses and a 3-7 overall record, 0-2 in conference play.
The Orioles played two games the following week, first hosting Rogers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after press time. They were then set to host Robbinsdale Armstrong Thursday, Jan. 12.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.