What a difference a week makes. After getting trounced 49-7 at the hands of their rivals Maple Grove, Osseo football looked like a refreshed and revitalized team when they traveled to Mounds View and shut out the Mustangs 41-0 on Sept. 9.
For the Orioles this season, running the football effectively is the name of the game and they took it to the Mustangs on Thursday night. Behind a dominant offensive line, senior running back Adrian Bertin ran wherever he wanted all night long. On the first drive of the game, thanks to an excellent kick return that set up the Orioles in the red zone, Bertin started the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0.
“If we can get that run game established and run well, it opens up the field for us to do other things,” senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald said.
Then later in the quarter, junior B.J. Zakiel took the ball to the house from 17 yards out, and suddenly it was 13-0 Osseo.
“We felt we could get back to what we wanted to do,” head coach Ryan Stockhaus said. “Our guys got out there right away and had a sense that they could push them around up front.”
With how dominant the running attack was for the Orioles, their defense was equally as lethal. Stockhaus said the defense had three goals against Mounds View: swarm the football, pressure the quarterback, and not allow big plays. They did all three, and then some. Senior linebacker Owen Dukowitz picked off the Mustangs, which set up Bertin’s second touchdown of the half and a 21-0 lead. Bertin made it a hat trick of touchdowns with a 42-yard run later in the second quarter. “The defense did a great job flying around and making plays,” Fitzgerald said, who was the beneficiary of several short-field drives from the stellar defense.
A leg injury sidelined Bertin late in the first half and he was seen on the sidelines without pads for the entire second half. Head coach Ryan Stockhaus said he thinks it is a tweak in either his hamstring or quadricep, but is relieved that his ligaments were checked out and cleared after Bertin tore his ACL last year in the same knee. “Adrian is a big piece for us,” Stockhaus said. “He is an excellent leader and runs downhill with a mission.”
“All credit to my O-line,” Bertin said. “Lowell [Benson], Amos [Suah], Jerome [Willams], Bennett [Williams], Max [Carroll]. They came out and balled today. Credit to everybody on the scout team. It was just a different week this week.”
Stockhaus added that he would list Bertin as questionable for their next game against Forest Lake on Friday. “We’re hoping for the best. We need him for the long haul,” he said.
Even with no Bertin in the final 24 minutes, the Orioles kept the pedal to the medal. Dukowitz told his teammates at halftime, “it’s a 0-0 game,” and they played like it. Junior Devin Williams joined the touchdown party with a late third-quarter score to make it 34-0 and sophomore Shandon Anderson added a pick-six in the fourth quarter to wrap a bow on a 41-0 shutout.
The way they lost the previous week may not have been what the Orioles wanted, but some think it might be what they needed. “The Maple Grove game was an eye-opener for us,” Fitzgerald said. “It puts us back in perspective.”
“Coming into the game we were really confident and just understood that we had to make plays,” Bertin said. “Honestly no one likes to lose like that [49-7 versus Maple Grove], but I feel like it needed to be done. The loss really helped us mature and helped us become more of a team. And we came into tonight and just forgot about it and played hard.”
Entering this game, Stockhaus said the team had a great week of practice and was motivated to make up for their Week 1 performance. “We got smacked [against Maple Grove], but the team said, ‘let’s get back to work,” Stockhaus said. After beating Mounds View, the Orioles huddled up on the field and Stockhaus told them a very important message: “Enjoy the win for tonight. But get your tail to school in the morning and get to practice.”
The victory is sweet, yes. Especially after what happened the week prior. “I’m glad these boys got a chance to feel success from the work they’ve put in,” Stockhaus said. But as great as the win is, football doesn’t give you too much time to celebrate. It’s on to Forest Lake.
