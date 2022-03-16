Osseo’s boys basketball squad opened their Section 5AAAA playoff run with a home contest against seventh-seeded Roseville March 9, beating the Raiders 62-46 to advance to the section semifinals.

The second-seeded Orioles jumped out to a 29-20 halftime lead before extending the margin in the second half and cruising to a 16-point victory.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson led the second-seeded Orioles with 18 points, followed by 16 from senior guard Tyirece Waits and 10 from junior guard Trey Smith.

