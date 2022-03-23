The second-seeded Osseo Orioles continued their postseason run with a 76-55 home win in the Section 5AAAA semifinals March 15 against the sixth-seeded Spring Lake Park Panthers.
From the opening tip, Osseo came out intending to pressure the Panthers all 94 feet, including forcing two five-second violations in the first half.
With the score tied 13-13 early, the Orioles started to separate from the Panthers when they went on a subsequent 13-0 run, capped off by back-to-back fastbreak dunks from senior guard Tyirece Waits, which catalyzed intense noise from the Osseo student section.
From that point on, the Orioles were in control and never let up. Another emotional boost came when senior forward Lewis Cargeor stepped out on the floor midway in the first half. Cargeor, who has been out two months due to an ankle injury, made his return to the court to a rousing round of applause from the Osseo crowd, which gave his team another spark in the already-intense playoff environment.
“Lewis provided an emotional spark for us,” head coach Tim Theisen said, who added he didn’t think Cargeor would come back to play this season. “He hasn’t missed a beat.”
By halftime, Osseo led 47-30 and went into cruise control in the second half. Along with the relentless defensive pressure, the Orioles seemed to be quicker to loose balls, offensive rebounds, and other hustle plays that afforded extra possessions, which turned into points. Senior guard Benard Omooria and Waits led the team with 17 points apiece, and sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson added 16.
Spring Lake Park senior guard Payton Thomsen led all scorers with 24 points and senior forward Logan Kinsey added 15.
“I thought we had a great week of preparation,” head coach Tim Theisen said. “We know that they’re one of the best halfcourt offensive teams in the state. We had to speed this game up. In the first half, we really executed well which allowed us to put full-court pressure on. It was all about defensive intensity. We forced a lot of turnovers.”
Park Center
Now the stage was set for a Section 5AAAA championship battle. The fifth-ranked Orioles traveled to Rogers March 17 to play the top-seeded and top-ranked Park Center Pirates for the right to go to the state tournament.
Coming into the game, Osseo had lost to Park Center in their first two meetings during the regular season by a combined 34 points. But the Orioles weren’t concerned with the past. They had their eyes set on what was in front of them, and an underdog mentality.
“The pressure is on [Park Center],” Theisen said after beating Spring Lake Park March 15. “Nobody believes Osseo can win this game. But we do.”
In front of a packed and raucous crowd at Rogers High School, the underdog Orioles started the game going toe to toe with the Pirates, including holding a brief 9-5 lead. But by the midway point of the half, Park Center began to pull away, thanks to suffocating defense that made Osseo work for every square inch of offensive real estate.
“Park Center has the ability to wear down opponents,” Theisen said. “Defensively, I don’t think there’s a better team in the state. Physically, they were just stronger and quicker to the ball. They make you work for every shot.”
Along with the defensive energy, the Pirates, whose length and athleticism were a problem all night for Osseo, grabbed several offensive rebounds, which gave them second-chance scoring opportunities.
By halftime, the Orioles saw themselves down 46-22, and in need of a miracle in the second half. But it was more of the same. Park Center forced Osseo into bad shots or turnovers on most of their offensive possessions and although the Orioles cut the lead to 14 with about two minutes to go, the Pirates held on for a dominant 89-69 win to advance to their fifth state tournament in program history and first since 2019.
Theisen credits the Pirates’ hunger from losing last year’s section championships to Champlin Park as a catalyst for their performance this year, something he hopes his returning players can use to their advantage next year.
“[Park Center] had a bad taste in their mouth from last year losing to Champlin Park,” Theisen said. “I hope this provides us with a bad taste in our mouth. I hope it lingers and motivates our guys a bit to get back there.”
Two years ago, the Orioles ended the season with a record of 10-16, classified by Theisen as a team that “wasn’t that good.”
Last year, Osseo went 11-9 in the pandemic-condensed season but saw two key departures in the offseason: Josh Ola-Joseph to Arizona Compass Prep and Donald Ferguson to St. Cloud Tech.
Still, this team, led by the seniors, had a next-man-up mentality that carried them through the challenges of the past 24 months.
“This has been a fulfilling and rewarding year…our kids continued to battle,” Theisen said. “I thought our senior class made basketball special again at Osseo. Osseo basketball has been one of the best programs in the state and they brought back the Osseo vibe.”
For those returning to the Orioles’ squad next year, Theisen hopes they can learn from the seniors and continue the Osseo excellence into 2022-23. “Our goal is to continue to get stronger and build chemistry,” he said. “The future looks bright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.