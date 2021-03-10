Coming off their border battle victory over Maple Grove, the Osseo boys basketball team continued its roll with an 80-47 stomping over Centennial on March 2. The Orioles started the game strong, jumping out to a 37-30 halftime lead, but then took it up another notch in the second half.
Osseo’s defense held the Cougars to 17 second-half points while scoring 43 points in a dominant final 18 minutes. With the win, Osseo moved to 8-6, winners of three straight games. Centennial dropped to 2-12.
Osseo junior forward Josh Ola-Joseph scored a game-high 22 points, while junior guard Tyirece Waits added 18 points.
With their winning streak at three games, the Orioles traveled to top-ranked, undefeated Champlin Park on March 4. The 14-0 Rebels were in a dogfight the whole night but eventually held on to beat the 8-6 Orioles 63-59.
For two teams that average over 63 points per game, their scoring totals were muted in the first half, with Champlin Park holding a 25-20 advantage at the half.
However, in the second half, the oasis of scoring began to spring up. The Orioles, led by Ola-Joseph’s 16 team-high points and Donald Ferguson’s 14 points, were going punch-for-punch with the Rebels. Champlin Park senior guard Joshua Strong, though, had an answer. Strong scored a season-high 31 points and hit five three-pointers in the final 18 minutes.
Given that this is the second-closest margin of victory for the Rebels all season, the Orioles gained confidence that they can give the best teams in the state a run for their money.
Just two days after taking top-ranked Champlin Park to the limit, the Osseo boys matched up against their conference rival again, this time in the friendly confines of Osseo High School.
But early on, both teams had trouble scoring the ball. Thanks to active defense, points were at a premium for the first 18 minutes. Rebels senior guard Joshua Strong, who scored a season-high 31 points in their previous match up, totaled just two first-half points.
Combined with the ferocious defense, both teams had struggles holding onto the ball. By the end of the first half, Champlin Park led 20-19.
Top-ranked Champlin Park may not have a loss on their resume, but they have been tested. And they were in the middle of a second-consecutive test from Osseo. Early in the second half, Osseo jumped out to a 32-29 lead thanks to two three-pointers from junior guard Benard Omooria.
But then the Champlin Park defense locked in. Their ball-pressure and active hands forced the Orioles into several turnovers late in the second half, all the while grabbing the lead. With just under four minutes to go, the Rebels had turned a three-point deficit into a seven-point lead, 41-34.
The teams exchanged layups for free-throws in the last minutes, and while Josh Ola-Joseph had a full-court heave with one second left to tie the game, the Rebels seemed in control the last four minutes of the game.
Champlin Park left Osseo with a 50-47 win and kept their undefeated season alive at 16-0. Osseo dropped to 8-8 with the loss.
The Orioles defense, after allowing 31 points to Strong two days prior, held the senior to just nine points, but senior guard Adrian Mogaka stepped up to score 16 points, along with senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, who scored 10.
Ola-Joseph led Osseo with 13 points, and Omooria scored 12.
While both games against the Rebels were not victories, Osseo head coach Tim Theisen feels confident that his team can compete with any team in the state.
“[Champlin Park] is a top team in the state for a reason,” Theisen said. “Our defense gave us a chance to win...we know we can play with any team in the state.”
