Osseo’s baseball squad secured a conference victory against Coon Rapids (0-2) April 19, winning 8-6. The Orioles jumped all over the Cardinals early, scoring seven runs in the first three innings. Junior Spencer Pederson captured the victory on the mound and sophomore Eli Larson tallied the save.

Then April 21, the Orioles jumped all over Robbinsdale Cooper (0-1), beating the Hawks 11-1 in five innings.

Osseo came out of the gates strong, scoring five first-inning runs and adding two more in the second. The Hawks got their only run in the fourth inning, but couldn’t stop the Orioles from adding more runs. Junior Jaxon Howard and senior Joe Russell each tossed two innings on the mound for Cooper, allowing five combined earned runs and eight hits. Osseo added six unearned runs due to Hawks’ errors.

Larson recorded the win on the hill by tossing four innings of one-hit ball, allowing only one run while striking out 10. Senior Cole Botzet led the Orioles at the plate, driving in five RBIs. Botzet, junior Hayden Delcastillo, and junior Davis Wick each recorded two hits, and senior Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman added two RBIs.

Osseo improved to 5-2 on the season with the two wins last week.

Coming up

The Orioles travel to face Totino-Grace April 28 at 4:30 p.m., and host Spring Lake Park May 3 at 4:30 p.m. and Richfield May 4 at 7 p.m.

