On Memorial Day, Osseo baseball began their postseason play with a tilt at Roseville in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals. The number seven-seeded Orioles were on paper the underdogs against the Raiders, but not on the field.
Wyatt Doubler took the mound and as he has done at the end of the regular season, had another stellar performance. The senior threw a complete game and only allowed two runs to a dangerous Roseville squad. “Wyatt threw an absolute gem,” head coach Joe Lavin said.
With Doubler holding the Raiders in check, the door was open for the Orioles to steal the game. After Roseville scored an early second-inning run, Osseo answered back with one in the fifth on a Matt Holien hit-by-pitch but could have had more had it not been for an outstanding catch by the Raiders to quench the rally.
The 1-1 score went into the bottom of the seventh inning. With a man on second base, Roseville hit a blooper into center field that dropped in and scored the game-winning run to punctuate a 2-1 Raiders win.
“We had multiple chances to score but couldn’t get a key hit,” Lavin said.
That loss pushed Osseo into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where they matched up against third-seeded Champlin Park. After beating the Rebels 10-5 earlier in the season, the Orioles felt confident they had laid the groundwork to do it again. And in the opening frame, Osseo had the look of the more confident team. They scored two early runs thanks to an RBI double from Matthew Kitzman and an RBI single by Brady Quan. Then in the next inning, Tyler Rose delivered a two-run double, followed by a squeeze bunt from Matthew Holien and a sacrifice fly from Spencer Pederson to make it 6-0 Orioles.
On the mound, Kitzman delivered another solid start for Osseo and kept the Rebels at bay for most of the day. By the game’s end, the Orioles had nearly duplicated their regular season performance against Champlin Park, beating the Rebels 9-5 to keep their season alive.
Next up for Osseo in their quest to stave off elimination was Spring Lake Park, but the Orioles found themselves on the wrong end of another one-run game, losing 2-1 and seeing their season come to an end.
