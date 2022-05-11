Led by a complete-game effort from junior Spencer Pederson, the Osseo Orioles baseball team defeated visiting Spring Lake Park (1-5) May 3 by a score of 5-1. After three scoreless innings, the Orioles got on the board in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI double from Pederson, helping his cause on the mound.
The starting hurler then scored later in the frame courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly to left field from senior Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman.
Then in the top of the fifth, the Panthers cut the lead in half due to a wild pitch from Pederson that scored a runner from third base. But in the bottom half of the frame, Spring Lake Park made another miscue, this time a passed ball which allowed senior Cole Botzet to score and make it 3-1.
After another scoreless frame tossed by Pederson, Osseo added to their lead in the sixth. An RBI single from Kitzman and a run-scoring double by junior Hayden Delcastillo made the Oriole lead 5-1 and Pederson finished the rest in the seventh, securing a four-run victory.
Then May 4, the Orioles won their third game in a row when they dominated visiting Richfield (1-7) by a score of 13-3. Trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the third, Osseo’s bats awoke with fury and they smothered seven runs on the scoreboard in the frame.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Orioles added another lopsided number, this time four more runs to extend the lead to 11-3. With two more runs in the sixth, Osseo evoked the mercy rule on the Wildcats and secured a 10-run victory.
Kitzman and junior Davis Wick each recorded a team-high two RBIs. Delcastillo, Botzet, and Kitzman each tallied a team-high two hits. Sophomore Eli Larson led the way on the mound for the Orioles, grabbing the win.
Finally, Osseo ended the week with a tough matchup at Andover (4-4) May 5, falling to the Huskies 19-5 as the Orioles’ record dropped to 8-5 on the season.
Coming up
Osseo hosts Armstrong (3-8) May 12 at 7 p.m., Monticello (8-4) May 16 at 4:30 p.m., and travels to Elk River (4-4) May 17 at 5 p.m.
