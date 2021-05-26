On the banks of a five-game losing streak, Osseo baseball broke through on May 18 with a 6-2 win over Richfield. Like other games in the past weeks, the Orioles got an early lead thanks to a two-run first inning, and one more in the third.
Starter Wyatt Doubler held down the fort for the Orioles with five and two-thirds innings pitched, allowing only two runs on six hits. In previous games, Osseo found trouble in the late innings holding on to leads, but not this time.
The Spartans couldn’t get past the Orioles, and Osseo found themselves on a long-awaited winning streak. Matthew Kitzman went 3-4, completing three-quarters of the cycle with a home run, triple and double. Sam Bindewald added two hits of his own.
Osseo followed their win with a match up against Elk River, the second game of a back-to-back for the Orioles. However, Osseo couldn’t keep the streak going, falling to the Elks 5-2. After dropping the next game to Anoka 6-2, the week ended with the Border Battle 2.0 between the Orioles and Maple Grove. Earlier in the season, Osseo fell to the Crimson 13-3 in a game that got away from the Orioles late.
This time, however, runs were as scarce as water in a desert. With Wyatt Doubler on the mound, Osseo kept the Crimson offense at bay. The senior southpaw threw seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out seven, and most importantly, allowing no runs. For as great as Doubler was for the visitors, Cole Newell was equally as dominant for the home Crimson. Also going a full seven innings, Newell allowed only one hit and struck out 12 batters, with no runs allowed.
After having the bases loaded with nobody out in the top of the eighth inning, Osseo came up dry and was forced to keep the game scoreless in the bottom of the eighth. However, a hit batter, sacrifice bunt, and a base hit brought in the first and only run of the game for Maple Grove and secured a 1-0 Crimson win. Kitzman, Bindewald, Doubler, and Andrew Neumann each led the team with one hit. Osseo fell to 5-10 with the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.