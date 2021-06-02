It was senior night at Osseo Memorial Field when the Orioles hosted Mounds View on May 24, but the Mustangs rained on the celebration with a 4-1 victory.
Mounds View got on the board first thanks to two second-inning runs. They added one more run in the third to extend the lead to 3-0, but the focus was on the Mustang defense.
Andrew Boeser was outstanding for the visitors, going six innings and allowing only one run on three hits while striking out 12.
Osseo eventually scored a run in the bottom of the sixth but nothing else. Mounds View spoiled senior night at the ballpark for the Orioles by winning 4-1.
The busy final week of the regular season continued with Osseo traveling to Champlin Park on May 25, where the Orioles found the win column with a 10-5 victory. Both Wyatt Doubler and Spencer Pederson hit home runs.
To cap off three games in three days, Osseo visited St. Louis Park in a non-conference match up and fell by a score of 6-1. To cap off the regular season, the Orioles traveled to Centennial on Friday, but narrowly lost to the Cougars 5-4 in nine innings.
Osseo finished the season with a 6-13 record.
