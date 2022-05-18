The Orioles baseball squad faced a tough foe in the Lake Conference’s seventh-ranked Hopkins Royals (8-3) May 9 as Osseo fell to visiting Hopkins 3-0. Zach Anderson took the ball for the Orioles and threw a solid game, holding the Royals to a respectable number, but the offense was shut down all evening long.
Next up for Osseo was a formidable Blaine (9-4) squad May 10. Though the Bengals were ranked eighth in the state, the Orioles went toe-to-toe with the home team all night and eventually grabbed a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. But Blaine showed its resilience and moxy, responding with five runs in the frame and securing a 6-4 victory, dropping Osseo’s record to 8-7.
Softball
After holding a 4-0 lead late in the game, the Osseo softball team saw the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars (4-6) come storming back May 10 and ended up beating the Orioles 5-4. Osseo scored first in the opening frame and added three more in the fourth before the Jaguars made their comeback push. Jefferson got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth but really made their dent with four sixth-inning runs to hold a 5-4 lead, which they closed down in the seventh.
Coming up
The Osseo baseball team hosts Fridley (6-7) in their final home game of the regular season May 23 at 7 p.m. and travels for the regular-season finale at Park Center/Columbia Heights (3-9) May 24 at 4:30 p.m.
The Osseo softball team hosts Holy Family (3-8) in their season finale May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
