Osseo’s girls basketball team kicked off the new year with a trip west to Buffalo High School Jan. 4, but couldn’t wrangle in the Bison (5-5) and fell 71-49.
The Orioles fell behind early and had to play catch up the rest of the way, however, the halftime deficit remained just 10 points at 34-24. But Buffalo and their balanced scoring attack kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half and outscored Osseo 37-25 en route to a 22-point victory.
Osseo junior guard Aalayah Wilson, who leads Class 4A with 28 points per game, led the team in scoring once again with 32 points, and sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi added seven points.
But the Orioles wasted little time getting back on track, as they decisively beat district rivals Park Center (4-6) 75-50 Jan. 7.
Osseo head coach Doug Erlien credited high-energy practices before their game against the Pirates to spur the Orioles into a dominant win. “The vibe and energy were different this week,” Erlien said. “Some days you don’t see it on the scoreboard but you see it in practice. Hopefully, that is sustainable because we want to be playing our best in a month. We just keep going one game at a time.”
Thanks to swarming defense, Osseo forced Park Center into 34 turnovers, which resulted in the Orioles capitalizing more efficiently on the offensive end. “We’re going to score,” Erlien said. “It’s a matter of buying in defensively.”
Wilson again led the team in scoring with 27 points, in the ballpark of her season average. “There’s no secret that Aalayah has had to carry us. What she’s doing is amazing,” Erlien said, who credits her with not forcing anything offensively and making smart basketball decisions. “She understands until we can figure out the secondary scoring, she is going to have to carry us.”
Against the Pirates, the secondary scoring was evident. Junior guard Taydem Miller recorded nine points, and Choi, junior forward Aminah Hargrove, and senior forward Lex Davis each scored seven as the Orioles improved to 3-5 on the year.
We were pretty balanced against Park Center,” Erlien said. Not only was this win good for the morale of the team, but it also broke a roadblock the Orioles have been facing in recent memory.
“We haven’t beat Park Center in a long time,” Erlien said. “When you haven’t beat a team for a long time, there’s that little thing gnawing at you saying, ‘you can’t beat them.’ For our program to get that win was huge from a mental perspective.”
COMING UP
The Osseo girls will host Spring Lake Park (6-3) Jan. 13.
