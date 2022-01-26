Osseo’s girls basketball team, looking to break a two-game losing streak heading into their matchup against Armstrong (5-6) Jan. 18, fell to the Falcons 68-49 for their third straight loss.
Armstrong, led by terrific team defense, held the Orioles to just 18 first-half points, while also scoring 28 to hold a 10-point halftime lead. Osseo got in a better flow offensively in the second half, but couldn’t stop the Falcons as three players ended the contest with over 15 points and Armstrong cruised to a 19-point victory.
Osseo junior guard Aalayah Wilson recorded a team-high 16 points and junior guard Taydem Miller scored 11 points.
The Orioles then broke their mini three-game losing streak with a 55-42 victory over South Saint Paul (3-11) Jan. 19. Osseo started the game with energy on both sides of the ball, carving out a dominant 32-13 halftime lead.
From there, the Orioles kept the status quo in the second half and salted away a 13-point lead. Wilson led the way with 23 points, sophomore guard Jayla Bennett scored 10 points, and Miller and junior forward Aminah Hargrove each scored seven.
But Jan. 21, the Orioles fell on the road to conference rival Champlin Park (6-7) by a score of 67-48. Wilson led the team with 25 points and sophomore guard Araya Mitchell scored seven points as Osseo’s record fell to 4-9.
Coming up
The Osseo girls will travel to play Elk River (8-7) Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. and Moorhead (3-10) Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.