For the first time in 46 years, Osseo Senior High played host to a track and field invitational April 21, when nine schools, including one from Silver Bay, came to John Hansen Stadium for the Osseo Invitational.
The Andover’s boys team captured first place among the nine schools with a total score of 178.5, followed by Coon Rapids (94) and Osseo (76).
Defending Class 2A state champions Rosemount took first place for the girls with a score of 188, followed by Spring Lake Park (114.5) and Centennial (95.5). Osseo’s girls squad finished sixth with 63 points.
Osseo junior Ahmed Khadar finished first in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.48 seconds. Senior Malcolm Randolph took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.25, and the relay team of Randolph, senior Jacob Momanyi, junior Antoine Blasingame, and junior Austin Kolden captured first in the four-by-200 meter relay in 1:33.96.
Blasingame also took ninth place in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.96, and Momanyi placed 10th in the boys long jump with a personal record leap of 18’ 9.5.”
Junior B.J. Zakiel, Blasingame, Randolph, and junior Sawyer Nelson finished the boys four-by-100 meter relay in 45.07. Nelson recorded a personal record jump and took seventh in the boys triple jump with a leap of 38’11.25”.
The girls relay team of senior Gabi Baltes, sophomore Kaylee Buerman, sophomore Jules Davis, and senior Lex Davis also took first in the four-by-800 meters with a time of 10:09.94. Lex Davis also took second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.27.
Baltes, Lex Davis, Buerman, and freshman Emma Kettlewell finished the girls’ 4-by-400 meters seventh in 4:28.47. Baltes finished third in the girls 1600 meters with a personal record time of 5:45.01, and Jules Davis took third in the girls 3200 meters in 12:15.74.
The relay team of senior Valencia Morris, junior Danielle Saydee, senior Nevaeh Page, and freshman Alimatu Kweyete finished second in the 4-by-100 meters in 51.18. Morris took fourth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.59, finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.28, and also took seventh place in the girls high jump with a personal record leap of four feet, 10 inches.
The boys relay team of sophomore Earl Peter, Kolden, Khadar, and sophomore Cade Sanvik took third in the 4-by-400 meters in 3:44.49, and the team of Peter, senior David McGinley, sophomore Ty Swanson, and senior Matthew Oujiri finished third in the 4-by-800 meters with a time of 8:56.37. Sanvik set two personal records in the boys 800 and 1600 meter runs, finishing both in four place with times of 2:05.83 and 4:35.19, respectively. Oujiri also placed ninth in the boys 3200 meters with a personal record time of 10:26.99.
Saydee, freshman Blessing Gaye, freshman Antoinette Blasingame, and junior La’Myjah Tenhoff finished the girls 4-by-200 meter relay in 1:52.87. Saydee also finished the girls 200 meters in sixth place with a time of 27.26. Antoinette Blasingame finished 14th in the girls long jump with a personal record leap of 13’9.5.”
Senior Taylor Grant finished fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 123 feet, nine inches, and senior Aisatou Mane took 10th in the girls discus with a personal record throw of 89’. Junior Jerome Williams launched his personal record in the shot put with a distance of 42’1,” taking eighth, and junior Syrena Morris took ninth in the girls shot put with a personal record throw of 31’6.5.”
Senior Lewis Cargeor took eighth in the boys high jump with a leap of 5’6,” his personal record, and junior Kyra Nelson took 13th in the girls triple jump with a leap of 28’4.” Senior Jeremiah Groff placed ninth in the boys pole vault with a height of 8’6,” and junior Trinity Fahrenbruch placed 11th in the girls pole vault with a personal record height of 7.’
Junior Aiden Rashid finished fifth in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 44.55 and sophomore Linton McPherson took 10th in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 19.23. Junior Taydem Miller took 11th in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.92 and junior Kayla Momanyi placed 15th in the girls 400 meters in 1:09.26.
