Entering the week with a 7-3-1 Northwest Suburban record and four wins in their last five matches, Osseo boys soccer looked to end the regular season in style, starting with an Oct 4 visit to Anoka. The eventual draw saw both teams pushed to their limits in a wild 90 minutes of soccer.
The match’s tensions and dramatic energy took shape in the 31st minute, when Osseo’s Jack Melbye tussled with the Anoka goalkeeper for the ball in the box at 0-0. Melbye’s actions were later deemed worthy of a yellow card, but before that decision could be made, an Anoka defender pushed Melbye to the ground.
The Anoka player was shown a red card, setting an anxious tone for the rest of the match. Such was the unease in the stadium for the remainder of the match that gameday staff later talked to the crowd about rules regarding verbal abuse.
Still locked in a 0-0 tie, Osseo and Anoka were in an intense battle across the entire pitch. The red card woke Anoka up, with the hosts battling harder than ever for the ball and a goal, putting Osseo under serious pressure going into a scoreless half time. Osseo certainly had chances of their own, with AJ Miller, Owen Khamvongsouk, and John Fallah all looking dangerous and forcing saves and tackles from Anoka.
Anoka continued to pressure in the second half, pushed on by the home crowd, with the Tornadoes at times looking the more dangerous side. On multiple occasions in the second half, Anoka would hit the post, crossbar, or force an on-the-line save from Osseo goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen or one of his defenders. Ahmed Khadar and Alie Laman notably stood up as key defensive figures as the pressure seemed to turn up in the second half.
The Osseo frontline did plenty of work themselves, with the lack of goals on the board at times hard to believe as they created bigger and bigger chances. Miller and Khamvongsouk continued to be big threats, with Blessing Tarpeh joining in and creating serious danger against the Anoka backline. But still, amid the chances, the injuries, the gritty tackles, there were no goals in the second half, with regulation time ending 0-0. Two sections of overtime would come, with just as much drama and action, but still, no goals.
Head coach Martin Browne explained after the match that the night provided an important reminder of the challenge.
“It’s tough, it’s high school,” he said. “Every night is a tough night and you’ve got to show up and play. Points are important and we’re able to get one tonight, rather than getting nothing. I think that was a good result, I would have liked for us to have won the game but we couldn’t score tonight.”
As for the drama during the match, Browne added he was happy with how his players handled the environment, especially when compared to previous tense matches.
“[I’d want them] mainly not to get overly anxious, to not let the moment get to them,” he said. “I thought we were settled, stayed composed through those moments. We didn’t get too hurried, which we tend to do when things get a little intense. It didn’t get to us tonight, we kept playing.”
Centennial
Osseo returned home Oct. 6, looking to find that first goal in three games and a win against Centennial. It was another frustrating night of soccer for Osseo, playing to another 0-0 draw in regulation time before Centennial’s Minty Shady scored a winner in the first portion of overtime, ending it at 1-0. Low on goals going into the end of the regular season, the week has provided a reminder of just how intense high school soccer can get.
The regular season now comes to a close for Osseo boys soccer, with the Section 5AAA tournament season on the horizon. The Orioles faced Park Center on Oct. 11 in the section’s first round, after press deadline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.