The sixth-ranked Osseo boys basketball squad continued their winning streak Feb. 23 by beating Anoka (5-16) in an offensive showdown 87-72. Throughout the night, the Oriole offense was on display, with five players scoring 14 or more points.
Junior guard Trey Smith led the team with 17 points, while senior guards Benard Omooria and Tyirece Waits added 16 and 15 points, respectively. Senior centers Blessed Barhayiga and Evan Johnson each scored 14 points, Johnson’s career-high.
Then Feb. 25, the Orioles hosted Spring Lake Park (8-15) in a back-and-forth affair most of the night. But thanks to a late second-half surge, Osseo was able to rein in the Panthers and secure a 66-54 win.
Spring Lake Park senior guard Payton Thomsen kept the Panthers neck and neck with the Orioles, scoring 19 first-half points with stellar three-point shooting. But Omooria led Osseo’s offense with 12 points in the first 18 minutes and the game stood even at 31-31 heading into the second half.
Midway through the second half, when the game remained in a see-saw, the Orioles got a big spark from senior forward Owen Dukowitz, whose two three-pointers and defensive energy catapulted Osseo into a mini-run that saw them take a 13 point lead with less than four minutes remaining.
The Panthers made a late charge, but the Orioles staved off the rally and walked out of their home gym with a 12 point victory. Omooria scored a team-high 16 points, followed by 15 from sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson, 11 from Waits, and 10 from Barhayiga as Osseo improved to 18-6 on the season.
Coming up
The Osseo boys host Andover (16-8) Friday, March 4, in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m.
