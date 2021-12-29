The Osseo boys basketball team made a three-hour trek up to Moorhead (2-4) Dec. 21 to battle against the Spuds, and while the drive up there might have been nice, the ride back was sweeter after the Orioles secured a 71-58 victory.

In their previous game against Hopkins, senior guard Tyirece Waits was the catalyst for the Orioles, scoring a career-high 34 points. This time, it was his backcourt partner, senior guard Benard Omooria, who led the charge. Omooria recorded his career-high in scoring with 30 points, as Osseo beat Moorhead by 13 points. Waits added 12 points.

With all of their games up this point in the season happening away from the comforts of Osseo Senior High, the Orioles said hello to their home court for the first time Dec. 23 when they trounced the visiting Monticello Magic (2-3) 90-47 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Osseo jumped out to a quick double-digit lead early in the first half, and the gap only widened throughout the contest. Led by sharpshooting from Omooria, who had a game-high 19 points, the Orioles held a commanding 53-30 halftime lead. Waits, who scored 17, did more damage in the second half, and Osseo emptied their bench in the late stages of the game, allowing junior varsity players a chance to take the court in the home opener.

By the end of the matinee game, starting at an unusual time of 1 p.m., the Orioles nearly doubled the Magic in scoring with a 43-point win.

GIRLS

Osseo’s girls basketball squad got back on the winning track Dec. 22, when they traveled to Mounds View (4-3) and beat the Mustangs 60-46. The Orioles grabbed an early lead and eventually held onto a ten-point halftime lead 32-22.

Then in the second half, led by junior guard Aalayah Wilson who scored a game-high 26 points, Osseo kept the momentum rolling and ended the night with a 14 point victory.

Junior guard Taydem Miller added 12 points, and senior forward Lex Davis chipped in with seven. Osseo improved to 2-4.

