After beating Coon Rapids 13-4 on April 20, Osseo took the diamond on April 22 boasting a 2-1 record, and faced off against conference foe Park Center, beating the Pirates 5-3. In the first inning, it looked like Orioles starter Matthew Kitzman may have a challenging outing. Two walks and a hit loaded the bases, but Kitzman found a way to escape without allowing a run.
On the flip side, Osseo loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but was aided by an error from the Pirates left-fielder, which scored two runs. Untimely errors were the story of the game for Park Center, as Andrew Newman scored the third unearned run of the game for the Orioles in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kitzman helped his own cause the next inning by smacking an RBI double to center field, extending the Orioles lead to 4-0. Pirates starter Blake Iverson threw five excellent innings, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out four, but the three unearned runs proved costly for the visitors.
Speaking of excellent outings, Kitzman was lights out after the jam in the first inning, striking out 11 Pirates and only allowing one earned run in five innings pitched.
Brady Quan scored on another error from Park Center in the bottom of the sixth, and even though two Osseo errors led to two Pirates runs in the top of the seventh, Eli Larson closed the door with a strikeout and the Orioles improved to 3-1 with a 5-3 win.
