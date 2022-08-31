After a 4-5 record last season, optimism is high for the Osseo football program heading into 2022. Their four victories last year are the most in any season since 2015 when they won their first and only Class 6A state championship, and the Orioles believe they have a lot to build on this fall.

“We bring back a lot of experience on both sides of the ball,” head coach Ryan Stockhaus said.

