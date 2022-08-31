After a 4-5 record last season, optimism is high for the Osseo football program heading into 2022. Their four victories last year are the most in any season since 2015 when they won their first and only Class 6A state championship, and the Orioles believe they have a lot to build on this fall.
“We bring back a lot of experience on both sides of the ball,” head coach Ryan Stockhaus said.
The team’s identity will look a lot like what they put on the field last season: a run-first approach to control the clock and keep their defense fresh and rested on the sidelines.
That means controlling the line of scrimmage, and Osseo has one of the state’s best players to do just that: senior offensive lineman and captain Jerome Williams, who is committed to playing for the University of Minnesota next year.
Along with Williams, a three-year starter, senior Antonio Fondren, junior Bennett Williams, and senior Amos Suah are expected to be key players for the Orioles on their frontline.
After serving as the backup last year, senior quarterback and captain Hayden Potratz will be the starting signal caller in 2022, someone who Stockhaus said brings consistency and a steady demeanor to the offense.
“He knows the offense like the back of his hand,” Stockhaus said.
In the backfield, Osseo lost senior and two-year captain Devin Williams in the summer as Williams’ family moved to North Carolina, a tough blow to the Orioles.
“[Devin’s] impact on this program will be felt for a long time,” Stockhaus said. “But we have to have a next-man-up mentality.”
Replacing Williams will take a group effort, which will see senior captain and three-year starter Bryce Hawthorne, a super-utility player, assume the role of fullback, as well as outside linebacker. Hawthorne, committed to play football at South Dakota State University next year, also played tight end last year, and is someone Stockhaus said isn’t going to leave the field.
“Bryce is a special individual,” he said. “He is an x-factor for us.”
Along with Hawthorne, look for seniors Joseph Alli, B.J. Zakiel, and Sawyer Nelson to split time in the backfield for the Orioles.
On the defensive side of the ball, Fondren will also play a significant role on the defensive line, as will seniors Emmanuel Olagbaju and Deshawn Ricks. Senior captain Vayo Kamara and junior Shandon Anderson return to lead the linebacking corps.
After last fall, Stockhaus noticed a new buzz in the halls of Osseo Senior High. More and more kids talked about their anticipation to come out and play football next year and the numbers have reflected that desire.
Roughly 60 freshmen tried out this fall and approximately 45 sophomores, one of the highest marks the program has seen in years. Combined with the fresh, young faces are the returnees who want to continue the program’s positive momentum.
“There is something special about the hunger in this group,” Stockhaus said. “They are selfless and have taken ownership of practices. [The coaches and I] are pushing these guys as hard as we can to be great. We want to see them successful.”
Not just the coaches are pushing the team to rise to another level, but fellow players, especially the captains. “Having the accountability and leadership to maintain and run this group is so important,” Stockhaus said. “We’ve definitely hit the ground running this year. Where we are right now is light years ahead of where we were last year at this point.”
Last year, many in the program believed they were a few plays away from possibly adding one or two more wins to their record and thus elevating their status even more among teams in Class 6A. But now they get another season to prove their might against some of the state’s best teams. Starting with last year’s state runners-up: Maple Grove.
“We’ve been beating up on each other for a few weeks…the guys are getting eager to play someone else,” Stockhaus said. “I’m excited to see what they can do this season.”
Stockhaus would love to see his team post a winning record, host at least one playoff game, and get an opportunity to compete in the state tournament, but he and the team know they need to take it one week at a time to achieve their ultimate goal.
“We’re starting to stride a little bit. We’ve got a long way to go, but there is a semblance of something with this group that’s nice to see. They do not shy away from competition,” Stockhaus said. “By the end of the season, if we’re in a position to play in a state tournament, we want to roll the dice and see what happens.”
Coming up
Osseo travels to play Maple Grove in their season opener Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.