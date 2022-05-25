Junior Maddie Wihlm, who has been sensational for the Maple Grove softball team all season, put up another great performance against Champlin Park (13-5) May 17, striking out nine Rebels hitters and leading the Crimson to a 3-0 shutout victory.
Maple Grove then hosted St. Michael-Albertville (13-4) in their home finale May 18, and they topped the Knights 3-2 thanks to a late home run from senior Katelyn Kasper in the bottom of the sixth.
Thanks to a five-run first inning, fourth-ranked White Bear Lake (16-2) jumped on Maple Grove early when they squared off May 19. That turned out to be plenty of runs for the Bears and they defeated the Crimson 6-4.
Maple Grove ended their five games in five days stretch with two games against Lake Conference foes, Eden Prairie (13-6) and Wayzata (8-10). The Crimson were unable to manufacture a run against the eighth-ranked Eagles May 20, falling 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel.
Then they ended the regular season May 21 with a 9-4 victory on the road against the Trojans. Wihlm started for Maple Grove and threw six innings, allowing only two earned runs on two hits while striking out 11.
“Maddie has been dominant this year,” head coach Jim Koltes said of his first-year varsity hurler.
The story was the balanced scoring attack from the plate as the Crimson put together 12 hits led by junior Faith Kreye’s team-high three. Kreye and senior Katelyn Kasper each recorded a team-high two RBIs. Senior Leah Ihle, sophomore Alissa Wernz, and sophomore Sam Gustafson all tallied two hits.
Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 13-7 record, finishing third in the conference behind Centennial and Blaine. From the start of the season, Koltes has seen a significant improvement in the team’s pitching and fielding, which will only help the Crimson come postseason time.
“Our defense and pitching are really playing well right now,” head coach Jim Koltes said. “Our kids have busted their tails to get better.”
Seeded second in the Section 5AAAA tournament, Koltes and the Crimson believe they had a viable case to be the top seed over Centennial. But now as the two-seed, they have extra motivation in the postseason
“We felt like we did enough to get the one seed,” Koltes said. “The kids are motivated and want to prove they should have been seeded number one. We’re excited.”
Coming up
Maple Grove began play in the Section 5AAAA tournament May 24 and will play May 26 at home at 4:30 p.m. with the opponent to be determined.
