The Osseo/Park Center Stars continued looking for opportunities for growth last week with two conference hockey games as the regular season neared its end. The Stars traveled to Blaine and won on Jan. 24, before beating Anoka at home on Jan. 28.
Blaine
The OPC Stars earned their second conference win of the season on Tuesday last week as they beat Blaine 3-1 on the road. The win did not come easy, with the Stars having to grow into a game in which they trailed on shots and goals after the first period.
It was Blaine that led 1-0 at the first break after a 10th-minute goal on a power play. The Stars responded well in the second period, tying things up thanks to a Hailey Eikos goal on a power play.
Eikos kept the momentum going for the OPC Stars in the third period, scoring two goals, in the first and fourth minutes, to extend the Stars’ lead and ensure they received their first win in four games and first conference win of 2023.
In the final period, the Stars had 27 shots, by far their highest of the night’s three periods and more than Blaine’s entire night of shots, which added up to 26.
Anoka
The Osseo/Park Center Stars kept the wins coming on Saturday with a 4-0 victory against Anoka at Dick Vraa Memorial Arena. The Stars did not just score more, they created more, outshooting Anoka 45-20.
The Stars got the scoring started quickly thanks to Macy Patton on a ninth-minute power play. Eikos added a second goal before the break to give OPC a 2-0 lead.
The second period provided a chance for Anoka to get back into the game, particularly because the Stars’ shot count dropped significantly, from 22 to 10. OPC, however, stayed firm.
Gabby Edlund scored the period’s opening goal before adding a second late in the period to make it 4-0 at the break. That ended the scoring and handed the Stars their second win of the week to reach a 3-7 conference record.
The Stars finish their regular season with two games this week. They hosted Andover on Jan. 31, after press time, and travel to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Saturday, Feb. 4.
