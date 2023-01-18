It was a night of three periods on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as the Osseo/Park Center Stars traveled to play Centennial/Spring Lake Park in a conference hockey matchup.
The first period was all OPC Stars. The visitors outshot Centennial/Spring Lake Park 15-9, but more importantly made the most of their chances. Gabby Edlund opened the scoring in the first minute, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.
Macy Patton extended the Stars’ lead 12 minutes later, only for Centennial/Spring Lake Park to score a goal of their own a minute later.
Tessa Strand ended the first period on the Stars’ terms, scoring a third goal to make it 3-1 at the break. In an impressive first period, Alicia Smuk picked up two assists; Hailey Eikos and Maddie Smuk had one each as well.
The second period turned the game around, however, and Centennial/Spring Lake Park scored three unanswered goals to suddenly lead 4-3 at the second break.
As the game continued, the chances for the Stars decreased. Between the second and third periods, the Stars had 10 shots, fewer than the first period on its own.
The hosts, meanwhile, had 26 shots between the second and third periods. Two more goals from Centennial/Spring Lake Park secured the 6-3 win.
The OPC Stars played two games the following week, hosting Rogers on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the press deadline. They were then set to travel to play Maple Grove on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.