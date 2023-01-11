Osseo/Park Center girls hockey continued to grow with two challenging road games last week. The Stars opened the week with a loss to Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 3, before traveling to the northland for a win against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Jan. 7.

Elk River/Zimmerman

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments