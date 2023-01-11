Osseo/Park Center girls hockey continued to grow with two challenging road games last week. The Stars opened the week with a loss to Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 3, before traveling to the northland for a win against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Jan. 7.
Elk River/Zimmerman
The Stars took to the ice at Furniture and Things Community Event Center on Tuesday with one loss in their last three games. While the team went on to show its competitive edge against Elk River/Zimmerman, OPC eventually lost 2-4.
The first period, which included just 18 shots between the two teams, ended scoreless. The second period, however, was far busier. The Elks opened the scoring in the second minute, before adding a second goal in the 16th minute. The Stars found an answer to the Elks lead, however, with a last-minute goal in the second period from Reanna Cruz on a power play.
The goals kept coming in the third period. The Elks opened the scoring once again, this time in the 11th minute. Maddie Smuk scored soon after to make it 2-3 and keep the Stars in reach.
A last-minute Elks goal made it 2-4, securing the win for the hosts. Hailey Eikos, Gabby Edlund, Cruz, and both Maddie and Alicia Smuk had assists by the end of the night.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
The Osseo/Park Center Stars traveled up to the northland on Saturday, playing Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in what proved to be a big 3-2 win. Both goals and shots came at a premium, with the two teams collectively taking 32 shots.
The first period started quickly, with Gabby Edlund scoring in the third minute. The Lumberjacks answered in the sixth minute with a goal of their own, ending the period at 1-1.
After a scoreless second period, the Stars started the third with a Maggie Albers goal, but a late equalizer from Cloquet-Esko-Carlton made it 2-2 at the final buzzer, forcing overtime.
Once again, the Stars started the period perfectly and scored the winner in the second minute through Grace Sticha. It was also a good showing from goalie Veronica Hubbard, who stepped in for the game against the Lumberjacks and made 10 saves for a .833 save rate in the 3-2 win.
The Stars now hold a 7-9-2 overall record, with a chance to match or improve on last season’s 11-15 record.
The OPC Stars played one game the following week, traveling to play Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after press time.
