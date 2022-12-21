The Osseo/Park Center Stars put together a series of competitive performances the week of Dec. 12, starting with a tough loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 13. They followed this with a close 1-2 loss to Roseau Dec. 16, before winning 7-0 against Thief River Falls Dec. 17.

