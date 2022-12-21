The Osseo/Park Center Stars put together a series of competitive performances the week of Dec. 12, starting with a tough loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 13. They followed this with a close 1-2 loss to Roseau Dec. 16, before winning 7-0 against Thief River Falls Dec. 17.
Armstrong/Cooper
In a game that saw two Northwest Suburban conference teams looking to jumpstart their seasons, Armstrong/Cooper came out on top, winning 3-0. The win is Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper’s first conference win of the season. If the OPC Stars had won, it would have been their second.
The Stars led the count of shots on goal in both the first and second, 11 to 10 and 15 to 14, but failed to convert their chances. Armstrong/Cooper, however, made the most of its opportunities, scoring one goal per period from 34 total shots.
Claire Riestenberg, Lydia College and Ruby Monogue all scored for the visitors, managing to find their way past Stars goalie Claire Schmaltz. Schmaltz continues to be a high performer for Osseo/Park Center, but her 31 saves weren’t able to make up for the Stars’ lack of goals.
Roseau
The Osseo/Park Center Stars took part in a hard-fought game Dec. 16, narrowly losing 1-2 to Roseau in a contest that emphasized the Stars’ defensive abilities. That defensive performance was on full display in the scoreless first period, which saw the Stars outshot by Roseau 8 to 6.
The action opened up in the second period, but it was Roseau that found two goals from just six shots on goal in the period, scoring in the third and sixth minutes to make it 2-0 early.
The OPC Stars got back in it late, scoring a goal of their own just before the break. That goal, Reanna Cruz’s fourth of the season, assisted by Maddie Smuk and Gabby Edlund, kept things close going into the third period.
There were no goals in the final period, in which the two teams tied up at nine shots each, leaving Roseau in position to win 2-1. The loss, while including bright moments for the Stars, is their sixth of the season.
Thief River Falls
The Stars capped off a tough week with a statement 7-0 win over Thief River Falls Dec. 17. The win, which broke a two-game losing streak, gave the Stars a 5-6-1 overall record.
The big night on the road against Thief River Falls started quickly for OPC. The Stars outshot the hosts 16 to 4 in the first period, grabbing two goals along the way. The first came from Grace Armstrong, assisted by Hailey Eikos in the sixth minute. Eikos would score a goal of her own eight minutes later to make it 2-0 at the end of the period.
The Stars made the most of the lead, a position they’ve had few chances to defend this season, and packed on the pressure in the second period. Edlund and Cruz both scored in the first three minutes of the period.
OPC went all-in on the final period, scoring three more goals as Eikos scored twice to complete a hat trick while Armstrong scored her second of the day. In total, Osseo/Park Center outshot Thief River Falls 41 to 8. Maggie Albers shined off the scoresheet with two assists, while goalie Claire Schmaltz got the Stars’ third shutout win of the season.
The OPC Stars played one game the following week, hosting Woodbury Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time.
