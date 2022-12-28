OPC1.jpg

Hailey Eikos, 5, scores one of her three goals against Woodbury.

The Osseo/Park Center Stars came close to a sixth win of the season Dec. 20, when they came out on the wrong side of a seven-goal thriller against the Woodbury Royals. The Stars now have a 5-7-1 overall record and are still 1-3 in conference play.

The first period went scoreless, with Woodbury leading on shots with eight, while Osseo trailed close behind at seven. Things began to heat up in the second period.

