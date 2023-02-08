The Osseo/Park Center Stars ended their regular season with two games last week. The Stars hosted Andover in a loss on Jan. 31, before losing on the road to Champlin Park on Feb. 4.
Andover
The Osseo/Park Center Stars ended their regular season with two games last week. The Stars hosted Andover in a loss on Jan. 31, before losing on the road to Champlin Park on Feb. 4.
Andover
The Stars started their week with a tough 0-9 loss to Andover, on a night where the Huskies seemed to get everything right.
Tuesday night was also an opportunity to honor Grace Paddock, an Osseo Senior High student and OPC Stars player who passed away last October.
Sophie’s Squad, an organization that focuses on helping young athletes with their mental health and stopping self harm and suicide, was present at the game to support the teams and fans present.
The Stars held a ceremony before the start of their varsity game, holding a moment of silence for Paddock and announcing that the Stars are retiring the number 6 jersey permanently in Paddock’s memory.
It was a good night for the Huskies, who started the scoring early and did not stop. Their 8-0 lead by the second break was well earned, forged by a mixture of great ranged shots and clever close-quarters goals.
The third period was quieter, with just one Andover goal as the Huskies stayed second in the conference standings while OPC looked for a fourth conference win of the season.
Despite a tough night, Claire Schmaltz kept the Stars in it for long periods with strong goaltending, making 33 saves by the end of the day.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids
The Stars ended their regular season on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-3 loss to the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Bluebirds. The loss means OPC finishes conference play with a 3-9 record and a 9-14-2 record overall.
OPC started the game well, tallying 10 shots on goal and scoring the first two goals of the night. Alicia Smuk scored in the ninth minute, before Hailey Eikos extended the lead in the 14th minute.
The Bluebirds pulled one back in the final minute of the first period, making it 2-1 to the Stars at the first break. An early power play goal and a 17th-minute goal in the second period put Champlin Park/Coon Rapids ahead 3-2.
No goals were scored in the third period, ending the night in the hosting Bluebirds’ favor.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.