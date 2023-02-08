The Osseo/Park Center Stars ended their regular season with two games last week. The Stars hosted Andover in a loss on Jan. 31, before losing on the road to Champlin Park on Feb. 4.

Andover

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments