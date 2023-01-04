The Osseo/Park Center Stars collected one win and one loss from a busy week of hockey, starting with a win over Two Rivers/St. Paul Dec. 29. The Stars then lost to Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 30.
Two Rivers/St. Paul
Two Rivers/St. Paul
It all fell into place for the Stars on Thursday as they claimed their second win of the season over Two Rivers/St. Paul. The OPC Stars led their opponent on shots in each of the three periods and also scored in each period.
The fun began in the sixth minute of the first period when Alicia Smuk opened the scoring. Tessa Strand found a second goal soon after to extend the lead to 2-0 at the break.
It was the Hailey Eikos show in the second period, with Eikos scoring twice within a minute of play to make it 4-0 by the start of the third period.
The Stars stayed focused in the final period, with two goals from Gabby Edlund and Eikos, who completed her hat trick. Two Rivers/St. Paul scored a late goal to make it 6-1, but the Stars walked away clear winners on the night, a sixth win of the season secured.
Bloomington Jefferson
The shot production remained strong on Friday when the OPC Stars played Bloomington Jefferson, outshooting the opposition 53 to 23, but the score board was another story.
Bloomington Jefferson opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period, coming in the 15th minute. It would prove to be the only goal of the first two periods.
The Stars fought their way back into the game in the third period, scoring an early goal through Grace Armstrong in the third minute. Two late goals from Bloomington Jefferson cut the comeback short, however, and the Stars lost 1-3.
The Stars now hold a 6-8-1 overall record.
The Stars were scheduled to play two games the following week, traveling to play Elk River/Zimmerman Tuesday, Jan. 3, after press time, before traveling again to play Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Saturday, Jan. 7.
