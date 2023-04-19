The Osseo/Park Center boys and girls lacrosse teams started their 2023 spring seasons last week, both losing to Totino-Grace on April 13.
OPC Boys
OPC boys lacrosse started off the season with a 2-16 loss in a difficult away game against Totino-Grace, hosted at St. Anthony Village High School.
OPC’s goals were scored by Adam Verkuilen and Omar Knighten. The result leaves OPC with work to do as the season gears up, now holding a 0-1-0 conference and overall record.
OPC boys lacrosse was set to play two games the following week. They hosted Centennial on April 17. They then traveled to play Maple Grove on April 19.
OPC Girls
OPC girls lacrosse started its season with a 3-16 loss to Totino-Grace at Osseo Senior High School, facing 35 total shots from the Eagles.
OPC trailed 1-6 at halftime, but saw the deficit grow as the game developed, with Totino-Grace scoring 10 goals in the second half, while OPC scored two goals of their own.
Brynn Campbell, Chloe Hubred, and Lauren Rainerson scored OPC’s two goals, while Rainerson also made an assist.
The OPC girls lacrosse team played one game the following week, traveling to play Centennial on Monday, April 17.
