Osseo/Park Center girls hockey started its 2022-23 season with an exciting 8-1 win over Northern Tier, of the Mississippi 8 conference, at home in the Dick Vraa Arena Nov. 12.

The first period was all Osseo/Park Center. Tessa Strand scored in the fourth minute of play to open the scoring while the hosts were short-handed to Northern Tier, with Grabby Edlund following close behind with a goal in the 13th minute. Edlund’s goal, assisted by Maddie Smuk and Hailey Eikos, left OPC ahead 2-0 going into the second period.

