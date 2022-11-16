Osseo/Park Center girls hockey started its 2022-23 season with an exciting 8-1 win over Northern Tier, of the Mississippi 8 conference, at home in the Dick Vraa Arena Nov. 12.
The first period was all Osseo/Park Center. Tessa Strand scored in the fourth minute of play to open the scoring while the hosts were short-handed to Northern Tier, with Grabby Edlund following close behind with a goal in the 13th minute. Edlund’s goal, assisted by Maddie Smuk and Hailey Eikos, left OPC ahead 2-0 going into the second period.
That second period was the most contentious of the game. Maggie Albers scored a third goal for OPC three minutes in, before Northern Tier answered through Makenna Sanders to make it 3-1. Hailey Eikos became the fourth OPC player to score on the night in the 10th minute to make it 4-1, leaving OPC’s lead secure going into the third period.
OPC’s offensive game lit up in the third period. Maddie Smuk, assisted by Alicia Smuk, scored off a power play to start things off in the sixth minute.
Hailey Eikos scored her second and third goals of the game to make it 7-1 by the 10th minute of the third period. Assists were tallied by Grace Armstrong, Lauren Rainerson, and Macy Patton. The final goal came from Reanna Cruz, assisted by Edlund, in the 10th minute, capping off an 8-1 win for OPC.
It was a clean win for OPC, which received two penalties on the night, both coming in the second period. Hailey Eikos was the standout, with three goals from three shots on goal and one assist. Goalie Claire Schmaltz made a strong showing, too, saving 14 of 15 shots.
OPC hockey plays three games this week, hosting Two Rivers/St. Paul Nov. 15. The skaters will then travel to play Mounds View/Irondale Nov. 17 and Hopkins/Park Nov. 19.
