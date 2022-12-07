The Osseo/Park Center Stars arrived at the Dick Vraa Arena Saturday, Dec. 3, with a chance to get back on track, having suffered their first loss of the season the week before. They couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, however, losing 1-5 to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in their first conference game of the 2022-23 season.

Saturday afternoon proved to be a tough test for the Stars, who couldn’t quite keep pace with their visitors when it came to chance creation and meaningful possession. In the first period, the Stars were outshot 12 to 3. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids made the most of its share of the chances and scored twice, through Tessa Boden in the third minute and Lily McKenzie in the 12th.

