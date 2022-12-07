The Osseo/Park Center Stars arrived at the Dick Vraa Arena Saturday, Dec. 3, with a chance to get back on track, having suffered their first loss of the season the week before. They couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, however, losing 1-5 to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in their first conference game of the 2022-23 season.
Saturday afternoon proved to be a tough test for the Stars, who couldn’t quite keep pace with their visitors when it came to chance creation and meaningful possession. In the first period, the Stars were outshot 12 to 3. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids made the most of its share of the chances and scored twice, through Tessa Boden in the third minute and Lily McKenzie in the 12th.
With no penalties called, the first period was a clean, dominant stint for the visitors, with work to be done for the Stars. The second period was much of the same; the Stars were outshot 10 to 4 this time, but neither team scored. Goalie Claire Schmaltz kept Osseo/Park Center in the game, keeping it a two goal gap going into the third period.
The Stars’ ability to hold out further goals fell short at the start of the third when Brooklyn Johnson found a third for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids. Osseo/Park Center responded as Maddie Smuk got the only home goal of the day, assisted by Tessa Strand and Reanna Cruz.
Two more goals came for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, first for Cam Singh and then McKenzie again, to lock in the 5-1 loss for the Stars. It proved to be a great night for the visiting attack, with four goalscorers and well-worked assists, including two from Brylei DelCastillo.
Osseo/Park Center Stars head coach Jeremy Lewis said his team did a good job of adjusting in the second period, but that there were pieces to work on. He also acknowledged the effect that the team’s long wait between games, following a weather postponement, may have had.
“We had a slow start there,
Lewis said. “ ... That first period we really hadn’t found our legs. I’m not making excuses, but you could tell we hadn’t played a game in a week and a half. What helped us bunker down in the second period was, we focused more on our D zone, which is going to be a huge part for us this year. If we play well defensively, we’ll play well.”
Lewis added that the team is on the right path, competing while also maintaining the principles of what he sees as a blue collar identity.
“I like the direction we’re heading. We’ve got to clean up some small things but I think the rest will take care of itself. We’d like to win games, but it’s not all about wins and losses, as long as we hold true to our team, our team values, our team mentality,” he said.
The 3-2-1 Osseo/Park Center Stars were set to host Maple Grove Tuesday, Dec. 6, after the press deadline. They were then scheduled to travel for a game against North Wright County Thursday, Dec. 8.
