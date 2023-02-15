The Osseo/Park Center Stars fought hard on Saturday, Feb. 11, as they looked to channel the best of their regular season performances in their game against North Wright County in the first round of the Section 5AA tournament. The Stars put together a valiant performance at the Roseville Ice Arena, but eventually lost 0-4, ending their 2022-23 season.
The first period was North Wright County’s to take, with the RiverHawks looking confident in and out of possession of the puck. North Wright County’s first goal came four minutes in, a scrappy goal that saw the puck make it through a crowd before being knocked in from close range. After surviving some pressure from OPC, the RiverHawks then scored a late goal to make it 2-0 at the break.
The Stars stepped up in the second period, turning up the intensity immediately. While OPC did not score in the second period, they led 7-2 on shots and played with an undeniable energy. With just two minutes left, the Stars thought they had found their first goal when the puck slipped past the North Wright County goalie and settled almost exactly on the goal line, only to be knocked away.
With their 2-0 lead still intact, North Wright County found a resurgence in the third period. The RiverHawks scored twice, in the third and 14th minutes, to make a comeback out of reach for OPC.
The Stars end the 2022-23 season with a 9-15-2 overall record, 3-9 in conference play.
Hailey Eikos led the OPC Stars in both goals and assists this season, with 22 goals and 14 assists. She had 24 shots on goal for a shooting percentage of 91.7. Other standouts including Gabby Edlund, who had nine goals and nine assists this season, and Reanna Cruz, who had six goals and 10 assists.
Claire Schmaltz also had an impressive season in goal. Schmaltz played in all of OPC’s games, making 618 saves from 689 shots for a save percentage of 89.7. She completed five shutouts.
