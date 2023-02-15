The Osseo/Park Center Stars fought hard on Saturday, Feb. 11, as they looked to channel the best of their regular season performances in their game against North Wright County in the first round of the Section 5AA tournament. The Stars put together a valiant performance at the Roseville Ice Arena, but eventually lost 0-4, ending their 2022-23 season.

The first period was North Wright County’s to take, with the RiverHawks looking confident in and out of possession of the puck. North Wright County’s first goal came four minutes in, a scrappy goal that saw the puck make it through a crowd before being knocked in from close range. After surviving some pressure from OPC, the RiverHawks then scored a late goal to make it 2-0 at the break.

