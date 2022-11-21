OPC hockey entered the second week of their season in high spirits. Tuesday, Nov. 15, would prove to be another night of celebration for the Osseo/Park Center Stars as they beat Two Rivers/St. Paul 8-1. OPC were the first to press the issue, hitting the pipe just four minutes in. As OPC began to take control of the game’s momentum, they also found the night’s first goal as Hailey Eikos rifled in a shot, the first of many for the senior defender.

Eikos scored again just three minutes later to make it 2-0, translating OPC’s growing dominance in the rink into scoreboard success. A third goal with 4:39 left on the clock from Maggie Albers on a power play would make it 3-0 at the end of the first period, with the hosts leading 16 shots to Two Rivers/St. Paul’s five. Having survived a tougher start to the game, the Stars now looked in control.

