OPC hockey entered the second week of their season in high spirits. Tuesday, Nov. 15, would prove to be another night of celebration for the Osseo/Park Center Stars as they beat Two Rivers/St. Paul 8-1. OPC were the first to press the issue, hitting the pipe just four minutes in. As OPC began to take control of the game’s momentum, they also found the night’s first goal as Hailey Eikos rifled in a shot, the first of many for the senior defender.
Eikos scored again just three minutes later to make it 2-0, translating OPC’s growing dominance in the rink into scoreboard success. A third goal with 4:39 left on the clock from Maggie Albers on a power play would make it 3-0 at the end of the first period, with the hosts leading 16 shots to Two Rivers/St. Paul’s five. Having survived a tougher start to the game, the Stars now looked in control.
The second period started like the first, with both sides looking up for a battle. Two Rivers/St. Paul pushed for a goal early, collecting several shots. OPC, however, once again found their skates and score the opening goal of the period. It would be Eikos, the night’s hat trick hero, who made it 4-0 with 11:28 on the clock.
The period would return to a gridlock for the next eight minutes, with neither side scoring despite plenty of chances, before Maya Anderson and Grace Armstrong scored in the 14th and 16th minutes of the period, the prior on a power play, to make it 6-0. It would remain that way going into the third period, with OPC leading 27-15 on total shots, 11 to 10 in just the second period.
The visitors opened the third period strong, managing to sneak a goal past an otherwise unbeatable Claire Schmaltz to score their first of the night. The Stars would respond with two goals, first from Eikos in the 8th minute and secondly from Gabby Edlund in the 12th.
Now up 8-1, the Stars would secure a second consecutive win for the new season. It was a controlled performance for the Stars, who remained focused and determined even as the game became one-sided. Eikos ended the day with four goals and two assists, while Reanna Cruz shined off the scoresheet, ending the day with two assists. In the end, winning 8-1 twice in two games is a hard stat to take issue with.
Mounds View/Irondale
Thursday, Nov. 17th proved to be a tougher night for the OPC stars, who battled to a 3-3 draw with hosting Mounds View/Irondale to remain undefeated at the start of the season with a 2-0-1 record. The Stars started the night well, taking a 2-0 lead in eight minutes thanks to goals from Maddie Smuk and Grace Armstrong. A Mounds View/Irondale goal just seconds after Armstrong’s made it 2-1.
Maggie Albers scored nine minutes into the second period to maintain the lead for the Stars, but Mounds View/Irondale came back swinging in the third period with two goals from Ellie Fagerlee amid a 15 shot period for the hosts, to make it 3-3. No deciding goal would come from regulation or overtime and it would end 3-3.
OPC hockey head coach Jeremy Lewis explained on Friday that the team’s start was very encouraging, especially given offensive concerns the team had had coming into the 2022-23 season.
“We’re really pleased with the way we’ve started the year. We didn’t think we’d be scoring eight goals in back to back games. We lost about 60% of our scoring from last year... Obviously people stepped up that needed to step up.”
Lewis added that the goal now is to clean up and focus defensively, with the Stars conceding in all of their games so far.
“Number one priority we’ve got to work on is our defensive zone coverage. We were kind of exposed [against Mounds View/Irondale], so that’s going to be priority number one today going into practice.”
Hopkins/Park
The Stars finished a busy week with another statement win, beating Hopkins/St. Louis Park 6-0 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. OPC trailed behind Hopkins/St. Louis Park on shots in the first period, nine to ten. The Stars, however, scored four goals from those nine shots.
A goal a piece in the second and third quarters ensured that the Stars started the season 3-0-1. Tessa Strand scored two goals and made one assist, while Lauren Rainerson scored one goal and made two assists. Gabby Edlund, Maya Anderson, and Reanna Cruz all added goals as well.
The Stars will play one game next week, hosting Dodge County on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd.
