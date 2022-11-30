After navigating a busy three-game week of hockey, the Osseo/Park Center Stars had just one game to focus on Tuesday, Nov. 22, as they hosted Dodge County in a 4-6 loss. Holding a 3-0-1 undefeated record prior to the game left the Stars with high hopes against 2-0 Dodge County.
The game, in what proved to be a rollercoaster of a night, started well for the Stars. Reanna Cruz scooped in a deflected puck to open the scoring 10 minutes into the first period, giving the Stars a well-earned lead. The goal, however, brought out the best in Dodge County, which scored twice in the 11th and 13th minutes to take a sudden lead going into the second period. Dodge County entered the break in control on paper, too, with 14 shots to OPC’s four.
With the Dodge County Wildcats showing some great shot-taking along with a clear plan for quick counter attacks that isolated the OPC defense, it was clear this would be a hard-fought night for the hosting Stars.
The second period started with more of the same for the Stars, conceding a third consecutive goal in the first minute to go down 1-3. That, however, seemed to ignite a new energy in the OPC Stars, who staged an epic comeback. It started with Maggie Albers, who scored in the fifth minute to keep a sense of hope in the rink.
As the period closed out, Maya Anderson and Grace Armstrong found goals of their own in the 14th and 17th minutes. Anderson’s was a hard-fought one scrapped over the line, while Armstrong’s goal came through a power play. The two goals left OPC leading Dodge County 4-3 at the end of the second period. Having flipped the script, OPC led the Wildcats 15 to 3 on shots for the period.
It seemed the Stars had found their second wind and now a win, but the Dodge County Wildcats would have the last laugh. The visitors scored just two minutes into the final period to tie things up. The next 10 minutes saw the two sides duel for the winning goal, both fighting bitterly for a special moment.
The Wildcats found that special moment in the 12th minute of the third period, with Abby Simons slotting home the deciding goal. The Stars would stay in the fight and go for it with an empty net in the closing minutes, but Dodge County then scored on the counter and cemented their win at 4-6. The result handed the OPC Stars their first loss of the season.
Several players showed up big for the Stars despite the eventual result, with both Maya Anderson and Maggie Albers both earning a goal and an assist on the night. Tessa Strand added two assists of her own.
The Stars are set to play once this week, hosting Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be their first conference game of the 2022-23 season.
