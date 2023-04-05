OPC girls lacrosse prepared for new year of competition and growth

Lacrosse is returning to the metro and the Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse team is ready for a fresh start in 2023.
OPC girls lacrosse head coach Josie Rohach explained that there’s real optimism for this season, in part due to the fact that 2022’s small senior class means 2023 will include a large amount of the team’s most experienced players.
“We didn’t have too much turnover in terms of that graduation class, so we’ve maintained and have a lot of juniors this year that’s been playing for years. They’re really committed and educated and just love lacrosse. We also have a returning senior captain, Sydney Weiss. I think we have a good group of upperclassmen.”
The program split nine wins between the 2019 and 2021 seasons, but struggled to just one win in 2022. While 2022’s difficult season saw some games decided by a wide margin, OPC also lost some very close games that could’ve changed its record dramatically. These include a 7-8 loss to Blaine, a 13-16 loss to Spring Lake Park, and a 7-9 defeat to Anoka.
Lauren Rainerson, now a sophomore, and Hailey Eikos, now a senior, led OPC on points with 36 and 20, respectively. Rainerson had 26 goals and 10 assists, while Eikos had 18 goals and two assists.
Rohach is also excited to work with the younger portion of the OPC roster, which includes players from grades eight through 10 that bring new energy but also some important experience.
“What I’m really excited about is watching some of our freshman, sophomore, even eighth-grade players develop, because we had a young team last year and so a lot of them, with a full year of varsity experience under their belt, it’s just exciting to see with what they do with this year. We have those young players that are going to be able to step into that [more experienced] role and play with a little more confidence this year.”
Rohach, who played for the OPC lacrosse team herself in high school, explained that the program’s small size this season means that all age groups will be called upon, which can come with challenges but also great opportunities.
“We’ll have a small varsity and a small JV team. I think the biggest thing with that challenge is just getting those younger girls to be able to step into those big roles, which can be kind of daunting, starting every game when you’re a freshman or an eighth grader. So, I think it’ll be a bit of a learning curve the first few games of the season, having them step into those roles, but I think they’ll be able to figure it out.”
The presence of senior leaders has been and will continue to be key for Rohach, who explained that her early goals for the season will require the players’ cooperation.
“I think it’s huge having those core upperclassmen to really set that tone. My big goal this year is to really establish an identity early and have those players take that and make that identity something that we’re doing on the field, off the field, in practice, in games, in training.”
The OPC girls lacrosse coach emphasized the important of intelligent play for OPC, explaining that playing smart can be an effective way to navigate the challenges of having a smaller team in a tough conference and section.
“We have a smaller team, so we just have to play really smart, and that’s a goal I have that we’re a reflective team. We play our game, we play smart, and then we can always look back at it and we’re always growing and getting better and getting smarter. ... It’s going to be really important, that we’re thinking through what we can do to get better every single game and we’re implementing that in a really intelligent way on the field.”
Rohach also noted the importance of having fun, noting that, as always, that will be a mission for the program.
“I think it’s really important that everyone is working together and that they’re just creating an experience where they’re having fun. It’s kind of a cliché and it is the point of high school sports that you have fun while you do them, but especially for us, not letting things get to us, I think it’s an important goal of ours is while we’re growing and learning, we’re having fun doing it.”
Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse opens the season on Thursday, April 13, playing Totino-Grace at home. They then play St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, April 15.
