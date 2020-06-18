High school golfers were among the spring sports athletes who missed out on a 2020 season due to COVID-19, but some of those who lost their final varsity season were invited to Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids June 9-10 to compete in the Minnesota Junior PGA Senior Showcase.
Bunker Hills is the traditional course for the annual state tournament in Class AAA, the grouping for the largest schools, but the showcase involved senior players from schools of all sizes.
The boys played their 18 holes on June 9. Christian Labrador of St. Michael-Albertville completed the course in 75 strokes (3 over par) to finished tied for 16th place in a field of 115 competitors. Labrador was the highest local placer in either of the two competitions. Neighboring district Buffalo sent two players to the boys tournament, Walter Ylitalo (80, 51st) and Jacob Kugler (90, 85th).
Gunnar Broin of Chanhassen won the title by carding a 5-under-par 67, two strokes clear of the nearest competitor.
The girls took to the course on June 10. STMA’s Anna Lindemann shot an 88 to place in a tie for 32nd out of 74 with Buffalo’s Sofia Morin. Maddy Sawyer of STMA finished 46th (93) and Loretto resident Annika Reierson, a Delano grad, finished 51st (98).
Jaycee Rhodes of Eagan shot an even par 72 to win the girls championship by one stroke.
