Traci Ohlenkamp has been announced as the new head coach for the Osseo girls soccer varsity team.

It is a return to the sideline for Ohlenkamp, who previously coached the team from 2014 to 2017, then served as a program coordinator and team manager behind the scenes while continuing her work as a speech language pathologist and special education teacher at Osseo Senior High.

