Traci Ohlenkamp has been announced as the new head coach for the Osseo girls soccer varsity team.
It is a return to the sideline for Ohlenkamp, who previously coached the team from 2014 to 2017, then served as a program coordinator and team manager behind the scenes while continuing her work as a speech language pathologist and special education teacher at Osseo Senior High.
Appointed at the end of 2013, Ohlemkamp’s previous four seasons as head coach included some promising stretches for the Orioles. Between 2015 and 2016, the team held a 9-20-3 record, earning points more confidently than past seasons.
Ohlenkamp, who is also a board member at the Maplebrook Soccer Club, left her role as head coach after the 2017 season to commit time to her daughter, who had just begun to take part in activities herself. Ohlenkamp notes that she left the program on a positive note and is now ready to return to the sideline.
“Having the time to recommit to the program is a big factor for why I’m back,” Ohlenkamp explained. “I never actually really left. I’ve been working behind the scenes as a program administrator and I’ve been working super collaborative with the boosters to plan and run the fundraisers. Most of the social media activity came from me. Behind the scenes scheduling were things I was still handling, so I’ve always felt tied to the program.”
The new Osseo girls soccer head coach explained that her time as a team manager and as a parent has helped her develop relationships with boosters and families. She hopes these connections will help inform this new chapter. Ohlenkamp also noted she has asked for feedback from parents on issues like evaluating what is the best communication app for the team to use.
“I think that having seen things from a non-coach perspective for the last few years, I really got to see things from the parent’s perspective,” Ohlenkamp said. “When things haven’t been going well, I’ve gotten to be part of some of those conversations from the parent perspective that maybe they would not say to a head coach, which has given me some unique insight on how families may be feeling about the program.”
Ohlenkamp added that the benefits of her time away from the coaching position even include how she works with student athletes.
“My room has been a safe space for girls to come too,” she said. “So from a players perspective, if they were frustrated or there was a success, we could have a different kind of communication because I wasn’t their coach. I think it allowed me to be a little more reflective in my own practice.”
Now focusing on the season ahead, Ohlenkamp explained the goals she has for the team in 2023 and beyond. Building a program identity is a major focus.
“My [program] theme for this year is going to be IT factor, and the IT stands for individuals together. What I see in our program right now is we have individual teams. We have the C squad, JV, we have the varsity team. None of the three are really jiving together, so I’m hoping to bring some unity to the different levels in the program.”
Ohlenkamp notes that while Osseo consistently has talented players on its roster, there have been issues in the past with getting the group to play as a team. That problem is one she hopes to take on immediately.
“We have girls coming from all over the metro and playing for different clubs. So we’re talented individuals, but how do we find some rhythm as the Osseo varsity team. Sometimes that means asking kids to play out of position,” Ohlenkamp explained.
“It’s such a condensed season, so how can you quickly come together and find a rhythm as a group of Osseo soccer players and let go of how who you are as a club individual and identify yourself with our team.”
